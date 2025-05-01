Which psychologist is most associated with the development of attachment theory?
A child consistently seeks comfort from their caregiver and is easily soothed. According to attachment theory, what type of attachment does this child likely have?
Which of the following is a key component of attachment theory?
A child shows little interest in their caregiver and prefers to play alone. What type of attachment style might this indicate?
Which term describes the emotional bond formed between a child and their caregiver?
How might a disorganized attachment style in childhood affect adult relationships?
What is a typical response of a securely attached child in the Strange Situation experiment?