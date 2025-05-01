- Download the worksheet to save time writing
In a team meeting, Liam observes that his colleague, Emma, quickly takes charge and makes decisions without consulting others. Liam concludes, 'Emma is naturally bossy.' This judgment is an example of a __________ attribution.
In the context of social psychology, what does the term 'sunk cost fallacy' best describe?
During a group project, Michael notices that his teammate, Sarah, is not contributing as much as the others. As per fundamental attribution error, he is likely to:
Why might a student believe that their high grade on a test is due to their intelligence and study habits, but think a low grade is because the test was unfair?
Which term best describes an individual's mental position towards facts or ideas?
What psychological principle might lead someone to believe that victims of a natural disaster were somehow responsible for their fate?
A student receives a high grade on an exam and attributes the success to their intelligence and hard work, but blames the teacher's unclear teaching methods for a low grade on a different exam. This behavior exemplifies which psychological concept?