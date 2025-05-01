Which part of the neuron is responsible for receiving information from other neurons?
In a neuron, where is acetylcholine typically synthesized before being released into the synaptic cleft?
The nodes of Ranvier play a key role in nerve signal transmission by allowing the signal to jump from one node to the next. This process is known as __________.
Which part of the neuron is involved in modifying the strength of the signal received from other neurons before it reaches the cell body?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic illness involving the central nervous system where the immune system attacks the protective covering of nerves, leading to diminished function in the brain and spinal cord. How does MS progress in its early stages?
The terminal part of the axon is called the axon terminal, which contains synaptic vesicles. What role do synaptic vesicles play at the axon terminals?
During a lecture on neuroanatomy, a professor discusses the cell composition of the human brain, which has around 86 billion cells. If the ratio of neurons to glial cells in the human brain is approximately 1:1.5, how many neurons are there in the human brain?