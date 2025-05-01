Which psychological concept describes the discomfort experienced when someone's actions conflict with their beliefs or values?
A smoker who knows smoking is harmful but continues to smoke is experiencing cognitive dissonance. Which action is most likely to reduce their dissonance?
Which of the following is the most effective technique for reducing cognitive dissonance?
How might a company use cognitive dissonance in its marketing strategy?
How can educators use cognitive dissonance to enhance learning?
How does cognitive dissonance influence ethical decision-making?
What is a common effect of cognitive dissonance on behavior?