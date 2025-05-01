In the context of synaptic transmission, the process by which neurotransmitters are released from the axon terminal into the synaptic cleft is initiated by __________.
Which neurotransmitter is primarily responsible for inhibiting nerve transmission in the brain, thus helping to calm the nervous system?
Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that plays a key role in regulating mood, sleep, and appetite. Which of the following is a primary effect of low serotonin on a person?
Which neurotransmitter's levels are known to increase in response to exposure to sunlight, potentially improving mood and focus?
Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that plays a key role in various brain functions. Which of the following is NOT directly influenced by dopamine?
During a psychology lecture on human development, a professor explains that certain cognitive functions develop more slowly in young children compared to adults. This is primarily because:
Which term best describes the phenomenon where a neuron's membrane potential becomes less negative, making the neuron more likely to fire an action potential?