Which of the following is a common symptom of depression?
A patient reports feeling sad most of the day, nearly every day, and has lost interest in hobbies they once enjoyed. What is the most likely diagnosis?
Which of the following is considered the most effective treatment for severe depression?
Which neurotransmitter is most commonly associated with depression?
Which type of depression is characterized by mood swings between depression and mania?
Which physical health issue is commonly associated with depression?
Which coping strategy is most effective for managing mild depression?