A client tells their therapist about a peculiar routine they follow daily. The client is not bothered by it, and it does not negatively impact their social or occupational life. Which label would be LEAST appropriate for this behavior?
Which of the following statements best describes the purpose of the DSM in clinical psychology?
In the past, authorities sometimes diagnosed indigenous children who struggled in boarding schools with civilization adjustment disorder. This diagnosis primarily demonstrates:
In the DSM-5, what is one primary function of identifying a cultural syndrome?
A young adult in an individualistic culture is highly dependent on their parents for decision-making. How might cultural context influence the determination of whether this behavior is atypical?
Why are diagnostic manuals like the DSM-5 and ICD-11 important in psychology?
A teenager in a collectivist culture prefers solitude and avoids group activities. How might cultural context influence the determination of whether this behavior is atypical?