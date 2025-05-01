A psychological study aims to determine the relationship between the number of books read per month and self-reported life satisfaction. The findings indicate no correlation between these variables. What would be the correlation coefficient in this case?
In a psychological study, researchers found that the more hours of sleep participants reported, the better their mood the next day. This suggests that:
A research paper found a correlation between the amount of physical exercise and levels of happiness. This means that:
To understand the average time spent on social media by teenagers, a researcher would most likely use __________.
In psychological research, which method is used to determine if there is a relationship between stress levels and the number of hours spent on leisure activities per week?
In a study examining the effects of sleep on memory retention, a p-value of 0.03 was obtained. This p-value suggests that:
Which pair of variables is most likely to have a positive correlation?