In which phase of the general adaptation syndrome does the body attempt to return to homeostasis after the initial shock of a stressor, but remains on high alert?
What is the outcome when the body cannot maintain long-term resistance and resources are depleted under chronic stress according to the general adaptation syndrome?
In the context of the General Adaptation Syndrome (GAS), which stage is characterized by the body's increased efforts to deal with a persistent stressor, following the initial recognition and reaction to the stress?
During an intense exam, Alex notices his heart rate is up, and he's sweating more than usual. According to Hans Selye, Alex is likely experiencing the __________.
Which of the following best describes a psychological trait that could increase an individual's risk of developing heart disease?
Which of the following strategies best demonstrates stress resistance in a demanding academic environment?
How does the body's stress resistance change during the exhaustion phase of General Adaptation Syndrome?