A group of engineers working on a new bridge design ignore safety concerns raised by a few members because the majority believes their plan is flawless. The group continues without addressing these warnings. What is this an example of?
During a crowded subway ride, no one offers assistance to a person who has fainted. Which term best accounts for the group’s lack of response?
According to psychological studies, which situation is most likely to increase feelings of deindividuation?
Which strategy is most effective in reducing group polarization in discussions?
What is 'social facilitation' in the context of group behavior?
Which strategy is most effective in reducing social loafing in team projects?
In a workplace setting, employees are less productive when working on a group project compared to individual tasks. Which group behavior phenomenon does this illustrate?