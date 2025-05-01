- Download the worksheet to save time writing
In a study on dietary habits across different regions, a researcher selects a group of participants that closely mirrors the demographic and socioeconomic status of the wider community. This group is best described as a:
In the context of research methodologies in psychology, which of the following is best suited for exploring new phenomena or rare conditions, but not for establishing cause-and-effect relationships?
In a study examining the effects of sleep on memory retention, the researcher selects participants from a group of students who are already in the lab for another study. This type of selection is known as a __________.
In a study on consumer behavior, researchers found that the accuracy of responses regarding personal spending habits increased when the participants __________.
In psychology, a method that involves the intensive examination of unusual people or organizations is known as a(n):
What is the term for a research method in which neither the participants receiving the treatment nor the researchers administering it know which group is receiving the actual treatment versus a placebo?
In the context of psychological research, why might surveys be excellent tools for identifying trends but not for determining cause-and-effect relationships?