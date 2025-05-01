- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Who conducted the obedience study where participants were asked to administer electric shocks to another person?
The act of following orders or instructions from an authority figure, even if one might personally disagree with the commands, is called__________.
In Milgram's obedience experiment, how many participants out of 40 continued to the highest level of shock, believing it was part of the study's requirements?
Which of the following situations would most likely result in a participant resisting an authority figure's unethical command, based on Milgram's research?
During a military training exercise, Lieutenant Johnson is ordered by a high-ranking officer to use excessive force on a recruit to 'toughen them up.' Research on obedience suggests Johnson is less likely to follow this order if __________.
What historical event inspired Stanley Milgram to conduct his obedience experiments?
Why was the shock box in Milgram's experiment designed to look complex and intimidating?