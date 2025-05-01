Which type of learning occurs when a behavior increases or decreases as a result of the outcomes that follow it?
A teacher gives extra recess time to students who turn in their homework on time, resulting in more students submitting homework promptly. What is the extra recess time an example of?
Which of the following is best classified as a secondary reinforcer in operant conditioning?
According to B. F. Skinner's perspective, which of the following best explains why people make the choices they do?
When 17-year-old Priya comes home late, her parents assign her extra household chores and take away her phone for two days. The extra chores are a _______, and losing her phone is a_______.
Which of the following is an example of a variable interval reinforcement schedule?
Why might punishment lead to unintended consequences such as fear or aggression?