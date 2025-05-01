A parent who sets clear rules but also listens to their child's perspective is likely using which parenting style?
Which parenting style is generally considered the most effective in promoting healthy child development?
How might cultural values influence the choice of parenting style?
Which psychological theory is most closely associated with the development of parenting styles?
Which intervention is most likely to improve outcomes for children in a neglectful parenting environment?
A child who is highly independent but struggles with authority figures is likely raised in which parenting style?
What strategy might help parents balance responsiveness and demands in their parenting style?