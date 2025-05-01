Psychology
Which device did Thorndike use to study how cats escaped by trial and error, leading to his Law of Effect?
Which of the following best represents the process of acquiring a conditioned response in classical conditioning?
How do classical conditioning and operant conditioning differ in terms of the role of the learner?
Which sequence correctly represents the historical progression of conditioning research?
How might Thorndike's law of effect be applied in a workplace setting?
Which of the following best illustrates a scenario where classical conditioning is more applicable than operant conditioning?
How can the principles demonstrated in the Little Albert experiment be used to help someone overcome a phobia?