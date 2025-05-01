Psychology
Which brain structure acts as a sensory relay station and is crucial for consciousness and sleep?
If the corpus callosum is severed, what is the most likely effect on brain function?
Where is the primary auditory cortex located?
If a lesion occurs in the primary auditory cortex on the right hemisphere, what is the most likely deficit?
A neuroscientist is studying the brain region activated when a person feels pain from a pinprick. Which lobe should she focus on?
Which structure is most directly involved in reasoning, language, and conscious thought?
The corpus callosum is essential for which of the following brain functions?