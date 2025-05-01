Which concept refers to the enduring patterns of thought, feeling, motivation, and behavior that are expressed in different circumstances?
In Freud's theory of psychoanalysis, which part of the human psyche is primarily responsible for dealing with reality and making rational decisions?
Marcus feels an overwhelming urge to eat sweets whenever he is stressed, even though he knows it's bad for his health. According to Freudian theory, which part of Marcus's personality is most likely driving him to indulge in sweets?
Julia feels an urge to skip her final exams and go on a spontaneous road trip with her friends. However, she decides against it, thinking about her future career and the importance of her education. According to Sigmund Freud, which part of the personality is guiding Julia's decision to prioritize her exams?
Which defense mechanism involves dealing with stress by reverting to patterns of behavior used earlier in development?
When told by her partner that their relationship is over, Maria responds, 'You're joking. This can't be happening. We're perfect together.' Which Freudian defense mechanism is Maria displaying?
Lisa was bitten by a dog when she was five years old, resulting in a fear of dogs. However, when asked about her fear, Lisa cannot remember the biting incident at all. Freud would most likely categorize Lisa's inability to recall the event as __________.