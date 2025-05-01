What is the role of the pupil in visual perception, and how does it adapt to different lighting conditions?
In low light conditions, which part of the eye enhances our ability to see by enabling monochromatic vision?
In a dimly lit restaurant, Peter's __________ expands to allow more light to enter for better vision.
During a class demonstration, Alex is surprised to learn that he has an area in his visual field where he cannot see objects, known as a blind spot. What anatomical feature of the eye is responsible for this phenomenon?
In the human eye, which structure of the retina lacks rods and is thus not involved in night vision?
A layer at the back of the eye that senses light and sends signals to the brain is termed:
Which of the following best describes the role of bipolar cells in the visual processing system?