APA Formatting - References quiz #1 Flashcards

What is an example of a low-level rule of APA style in psychology research papers?
A low-level rule of APA style is formatting the reference list entry with the correct order and punctuation, such as listing author names as last name followed by initials, placing the publication date in parentheses, and italicizing the journal name.
What element is included in the APA ethical guidelines for writing psychology research papers?
APA ethical guidelines require accurate citation of sources to maintain academic integrity and avoid plagiarism.
What is the correct APA style format for a reference list entry in a college essay?
A correct APA reference list entry includes: author last name and initials, publication date in parentheses, article title (with only the first word and proper nouns capitalized), journal name in italics, volume number, issue number, page numbers, and DOI or URL.
When must you include an APA reference in your psychology research paper?
You must include an APA reference whenever you paraphrase, discuss someone else's work, or state a fact, even if it seems obvious. This ensures proper credit and academic integrity.
What is the main structural difference between a parenthetical and a narrative in-text citation in APA style?
A parenthetical citation places the author and date in parentheses at the end of the sentence, while a narrative citation integrates the author into the sentence with the date in parentheses. Both formats are acceptable in APA style.
How do you format an in-text citation for a source with three or more authors in APA style?
You use the first author's last name followed by 'et al.' and the publication year, such as 'Jones et al., 2007.' This applies to both parenthetical and narrative citations.
What should you always do after using an online citation generator for APA references?
You should double-check the generated reference for missing or scrambled components. Citation tools are helpful but not always accurate.
In an APA end-of-text reference, how should the article title be capitalized?
The article title should be in lowercase except for the first word and any proper nouns. This rule helps maintain consistency in APA formatting.
Where can you typically find the volume and issue numbers needed for an APA reference?
Volume and issue numbers are usually located at the top or bottom of the first page of the journal article. They are essential for a complete APA citation.
What is the final component of an APA end-of-text reference for a journal article?
The final component is the URL or DOI (digital object identifier) of the article. This information is often found on the first page of the article.