Attachment quiz #1 Flashcards

In which attachment style does a child use the parent as a secure base from which to explore the world?Secure attachment.Which two characteristics define intimacy in friendships?Intimacy in friendships is characterized by trust and emotional closeness.What is the central idea of attachment theory?Attachment theory emphasizes the emotional bond between children and caregivers, which impacts social and emotional outcomes throughout life.What did Harry Harlow's study on infant monkeys demonstrate about attachment?Harry Harlow's study showed that comfort and emotional security are more important than biological needs like food in forming parent-child bonds.What term describes spouses' personal insights into each other's worlds?Personal insights into each other's worlds are often referred to as 'internal working models' in attachment theory.What is the close emotional bond between two people called in psychology?Attachment.What are the four attachment styles as defined by Mary Ainsworth?Secure, ambivalent (resistant), avoidant, and disorganized.What proportion of adults typically describe themselves as securely attached?A majority of adults describe themselves as securely attached, though exact percentages may vary by study and culture.What behaviors are commonly exhibited by adults with an anxious attachment style?Adults with an anxious attachment style often display clinginess, fear of abandonment, and difficulty trusting others.What is true about attachment styles?Attachment styles are shaped by early caregiving and can influence relationships throughout life.What statements apply to Bowlby's concept of attachment?Attachment is an innate system activated by environmental cues, promoting safety and survival through proximity to caregivers.What is a common criticism of attachment theory?A criticism of attachment theory is that it may not account for cultural differences in caregiving and attachment behaviors.What characterizes relationships of securely attached adults?Securely attached adults tend to have trusting, stable, and emotionally healthy relationships.Which theorists proposed influential theories of infant attachment?Konrad Lorenz, Harry Harlow, John Bowlby, and Mary Ainsworth.How did Erik Erikson describe intimacy?Erik Erikson described intimacy as the ability to form close, trusting relationships with others.What is a criticism of attachment theory regarding its application?Attachment theory is criticized for its limited cross-cultural applicability and potential oversimplification of complex relationships.What is considered the hallmark of secure attachment in children?The hallmark of secure attachment is using the caregiver as a secure base for exploration and being easily soothed upon reunion.What is true about attachment behaviors in different cultures?Attachment behaviors and styles may vary across cultures due to differences in caregiving practices and social norms.How long does it typically take to accurately assess someone's personality?Accurately assessing someone's personality usually requires knowing them over an extended period, as initial impressions may be incomplete.What is a hallmark of close friendships during middle childhood?A hallmark of close friendships during middle childhood is increased trust and emotional sharing.Which behaviors are typical of someone with an anxious attachment style?Clinginess, fear of abandonment, and difficulty trusting others are typical of an anxious attachment style.What are the primary indicators of children with attachment difficulties?Primary indicators include difficulty forming relationships, lack of trust, and problems with emotional regulation.How can discomfort around women develop according to attachment theory?Discomfort around women may develop from early inconsistent or unresponsive caregiving, leading to insecure attachment.How does relational intimacy affect disclosure in a relationship?Greater relational intimacy typically leads to increased self-disclosure and emotional sharing.What is a major criticism of attachment theory?A major criticism is its limited applicability across different cultures and its focus on early caregiving as the primary determinant of attachment.What are the key elements of Bowlby's view on attachment?Attachment is an innate system, activated by environmental cues, and caregivers serve as both a secure base and a safe haven.What is true about the stability of attachment styles in adulthood?Attachment styles can be relatively stable but may change due to significant life experiences or relationships.What action best demonstrates a healthy peer relationship?Actions such as mutual support, trust, and emotional sharing demonstrate a healthy peer relationship.What behaviors indicate a secure style of attachment?Seeking comfort from caregivers when distressed, using them as a secure base, and being easily soothed upon reunion.Which aspects of infant attachment are supported by psychological research and theory?The importance of early caregiving, the existence of distinct attachment styles, and the impact of attachment on later social and emotional outcomes.What does Mary Ainsworth's Strange Situation paradigm typically test in young children?It tests young children's attachment style by observing their reactions to separations and reunions with their caregiver.What sequence of events did Mary Ainsworth develop to measure in children?Mary Ainsworth developed the Strange Situation sequence to measure attachment styles in children.During phase 1 of Bowlby's conceptualization of attachment, what is most likely to occur?Infants show indiscriminate social responsiveness, seeking interaction with any caregiver.According to Erikson, what is the foundation for attachment in infancy?Trust, established through consistent and responsive caregiving.What term describes employees' emotional attachment to their workplace?Organizational attachment or commitment.How long does phase 1 of Bowlby's conceptualization of attachment last?Phase 1 lasts from birth to about 2-3 months.What is the emotional bond between infant and caregiver called?Attachment.What is the time period of phase 2 in Bowlby's conceptualization of attachment?Phase 2 lasts from about 2-3 months to 6-7 months.Which scenario contains all the elements of secure attachment?A child who is distressed when separated from the caregiver, seeks comfort upon reunion, and uses the caregiver as a secure base for exploration.How is the ambivalent/resistant attachment type characterized?By distress during separation and difficulty being soothed or negative response upon reunion with the caregiver.