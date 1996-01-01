Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies quiz #1 Flashcards

How does behavior therapy differ from psychoanalysis in its approach to treating psychological issues?
Behavior therapy focuses on changing maladaptive behaviors through techniques based on learning principles, such as operant and classical conditioning, without emphasizing unconscious processes or exploring emotions and past experiences, which are central to psychoanalysis.
What is an example of a scenario that best demonstrates a behavioral approach to therapy?
A scenario where a therapist helps a client track and modify unwanted behaviors using techniques like behavioral self-monitoring, skills training, or exposure therapy exemplifies a behavioral approach to therapy.
Which behavioral therapy technique is commonly used to reduce a person's fear of heights?
Systematic desensitization is commonly used to reduce fear of heights by gradually exposing the person to heights while promoting relaxation.
What type of intervention is discrete trial instruction within the context of behavioral therapy?
Discrete trial instruction is a behavioral intervention that uses structured, repeated teaching trials to reinforce desired behaviors, based on principles of operant conditioning.
Which statement best represents the core idea of behavioral therapy?
Behavioral therapy aims to change maladaptive or unwanted behaviors into more desirable ones by applying principles of learning, such as reinforcement and conditioning.
What is an advantage of behavior therapy compared to other therapeutic approaches?
An advantage of behavior therapy is its focus on observable and measurable behaviors, making it effective for producing clear, practical changes in clients' actions.
What should be the first step when using behavior modification procedures to decrease an unwanted behavior?
The first step is to use behavioral self-monitoring to track the unwanted behavior and identify any environmental reinforcements or triggers that may be maintaining it.
Which statement accurately describes behavior therapies?
Behavior therapies focus on changing specific behaviors through learning-based techniques, rather than exploring unconscious motives or emotions.
Which of the following statements is true about behavior therapies?
Behavior therapies are effective for treating a variety of maladaptive behaviors by applying principles of learning, such as reinforcement, punishment, and exposure.
In which form of therapy is an unwanted behavior systematically associated with unpleasant experiences to reduce its occurrence?
Aversive conditioning is a form of behavioral therapy in which unwanted behaviors are systematically associated with unpleasant experiences to decrease their frequency.
What type of question is a behavioral therapist most likely to ask a client during therapy?
A behavioral therapist is most likely to ask, 'What happens before and after the unwanted behavior occurs?' to identify triggers and reinforcements.