Behaviorism quiz #1 Flashcards

What did John B. Watson and Rosalie Rayner demonstrate with their studies of Little Albert?John B. Watson and Rosalie Rayner demonstrated that emotional responses such as fear could be conditioned in humans through classical conditioning.Which statement accurately describes B. F. Skinner's contribution to psychology?B. F. Skinner introduced operant conditioning, focusing on how behavior is modified by rewards and punishments.What is the process of defining a behavior in observable terms called?Defining a behavior in observable terms is called operational definition.Which scenario best reflects the behavioral therapeutic approach?A scenario where a therapist uses reinforcement or punishment to increase or decrease specific observable behaviors reflects the behavioral therapeutic approach.What is the process of defining behavior in observable terms called?Defining behavior in observable terms is called operational definition.Which psychologist was most interested in studying learned behavior?B. F. Skinner was most interested in studying learned behavior.Which of the following psychologists is considered a behaviorist?John B. Watson is considered a behaviorist.Which psychological perspective most clearly focuses on how we learn observable responses?The behavioral perspective focuses on how we learn observable responses.Which of the following is an example of behavior?An example of behavior is crying.What is true about behavioral change according to behaviorism?Behavioral change occurs through the manipulation of stimuli, reinforcement, and consequences.Which statement is true about behaviorism?Behaviorism emphasizes the scientific study of observable behavior and rejects the study of internal mental processes.Why did behaviorists avoid research on thought and knowledge?Behaviorists avoided research on thought and knowledge because these are internal processes that cannot be directly observed or measured scientifically.Which situation would a strict behaviorist have difficulty explaining?A strict behaviorist would have difficulty explaining behaviors that are influenced by internal thoughts or emotions that cannot be directly observed.What are interventions that manipulate the value of consequences also known as?Interventions that manipulate the value of consequences are known as reinforcement or punishment strategies.Which of the following is not considered a behavior: eating, anxiety, sleeping, or crying?Anxiety is not considered a behavior because it is an internal state, not an observable action.What is a core component of a behavior reduction plan?A core component of a behavior reduction plan is the use of reinforcement and punishment to decrease undesirable behaviors.Which two ideas form the foundation for the reinforcement perspective in behaviorism?The two foundational ideas are that behavior is shaped by reinforcement and that consequences influence future behavior.What term describes actions that occur as the result of a behavior?Consequences describe actions that occur as the result of a behavior.What is a contribution of the psychologist B. F. Skinner?B. F. Skinner contributed the concept of operant conditioning, which explains how behavior is modified by rewards and punishments.How did the definition of psychology change when behaviorism began to dominate the field?The definition of psychology shifted to focus on the scientific study of observable behavior rather than internal mental processes.Which trait can be cultivated through behavior according to behaviorism?Habits can be cultivated through behavior according to behaviorism.Why did John Watson reject the study of mental processes?John Watson rejected the study of mental processes because he believed they could not be objectively observed or measured.Which statement is true about B. F. Skinner?B. F. Skinner believed that behavior is shaped and maintained by its consequences, such as rewards and punishments.What is a pattern of behavior that you often repeat called?A pattern of behavior that you often repeat is called a habit.Why were behaviorists unlikely to view cognition as a part of learning?Behaviorists were unlikely to view cognition as part of learning because cognition involves internal mental processes that are not directly observable.Which perspective believes that behavior is learned through rewards and punishments?The behavioral perspective believes that behavior is learned through rewards and punishments.Which statement describes the behavioral perspective of psychology?The behavioral perspective focuses on the study of observable behavior and the effects of the environment on behavior.Which statement about the behavioral management perspective is true?The behavioral management perspective emphasizes modifying behavior through reinforcement and punishment.Which statement concerning behavioral emergencies is true?Behavioral emergencies require immediate intervention to prevent harm and often involve observable, dangerous behaviors.What does the philosophy of radical behaviorism mean?Radical behaviorism is the philosophy that all behavior, including private events like thoughts and feelings, can be studied scientifically if they are treated as behaviors.What is the best example of punishment as behaviorists define it?Punishment is any consequence that decreases the likelihood of a behavior recurring, such as taking away a toy after misbehavior.Which of the following behaviors is an example of a behavior chain?A behavior chain is a sequence of behaviors where each behavior cues the next, such as picking up a cup and then drinking from it.What is true about token economies used in school-wide systems?Token economies use tokens as secondary reinforcers to encourage desired behaviors in school-wide systems.Behaviorists all focus on what aspect of psychology?Behaviorists all focus on observable behavior.Behavioral approaches focus on the influence of what in producing behavior?Behavioral approaches focus on the influence of reinforcements and consequences in producing behavior.What characterizes a behavioral approach to psychology?A behavioral approach to psychology is characterized by the study of observable behavior and the effects of the environment on behavior.With which statement would John B. Watson most likely agree?John B. Watson would most likely agree that psychology should focus on observable behavior rather than internal mental processes.One key to behavioral learning is repeated exposure to a situation. Why is this important?Repeated exposure to a situation is important because it allows for the association between stimuli and responses to be learned and reinforced.What is the definition of behavior modification in psychology?Behavior modification is the use of learning principles, such as reinforcement and punishment, to change behavior.Which behaviorist believed that both observation and reinforcement shaped behavior?B. F. Skinner believed that reinforcement shaped behavior, while Albert Bandura emphasized observation; however, Skinner is most associated with reinforcement.