Behaviorism quiz #2 Flashcards
What is the view that behavior should be explained by observable experiences, not by mental processes?This view is called behaviorism.Applied behavior analysis is the use of what principles to change human behavior?Applied behavior analysis is the use of behavioral principles, such as reinforcement and punishment, to change human behavior.Consequences are related to what aspect of a behavior?Consequences are related to what happens after a behavior occurs.What do behaviorists believe psychologists should focus on?Behaviorists believe psychologists should focus on observable behavior.What is true about the application of Skinner's behavioral approach?Skinner's behavioral approach is widely applied in education, therapy, and behavior modification programs through the use of reinforcement and punishment.Which approach focuses on an organism's observable behavior as opposed to thoughts or feelings?The behavioral approach focuses on observable behavior rather than thoughts or feelings.Which psychologist was most interested in studying learned behavior?B. F. Skinner was most interested in studying learned behavior.The law of effect most clearly influenced which area of psychology?The law of effect most clearly influenced behaviorism and the development of operant conditioning.B. F. Skinner, the modern champion of behaviorism, proposed that language is learned through what process?Skinner proposed that language is learned through operant conditioning, involving reinforcement and imitation.What is behavioral flexibility?Behavioral flexibility is the ability to alter behavior to adapt to new situations and social settings.What is the definition of John B. Watson in the context of AP Psychology?John B. Watson was an American psychologist who established behaviorism and applied classical conditioning principles to human behavior.A preschooler gets his toys taken away for fighting with classmates. What behavioral principle does this illustrate?This illustrates punishment, specifically negative punishment, as a consequence to decrease fighting behavior.What might a behaviorist study?A behaviorist might study observable actions, such as how reinforcement or punishment affects behavior.A behavior is most observable if you can answer which questions?A behavior is most observable if you can answer what the behavior is, when it occurs, and how often it occurs.What did the behavioral management viewpoint emphasize?The behavioral management viewpoint emphasized modifying behavior through reinforcement and punishment.An individual picks up a cup and drinks from it. What is this an example of?This is an example of a behavior chain, where one behavior cues the next.What refers to behavior that has come under the sole control of one characteristic of a stimulus?Stimulus control refers to behavior that has come under the sole control of one characteristic of a stimulus.How is behavior therapy different from psychoanalysis?Behavior therapy focuses on changing observable behaviors through reinforcement and punishment, while psychoanalysis focuses on exploring unconscious thoughts and feelings.What is the process of defining a behavior in observable terms called?Defining a behavior in observable terms is called operational definition.Are preferences subject to satiation effects, while reinforcers are not?Preferences can change with satiation, but reinforcers are defined by their effect on behavior, not by preference alone.What does the behavioral dimension of applied behavior analysis (ABA) refer to?The behavioral dimension of ABA refers to focusing on observable and measurable behaviors.What is the behavior feedback effect in psychology?The behavior feedback effect is the idea that our behavior can influence our attitudes and feelings.Do behaviors that are negatively reinforced decrease over time?No, behaviors that are negatively reinforced tend to increase because the removal of an unpleasant stimulus strengthens the behavior.What is the term for what occurs after a behavior?A consequence is what occurs after a behavior.Which approach focuses on an organism's observable behavior as opposed to thoughts or feelings?The behavioral approach focuses on observable behavior rather than thoughts or feelings.What type of intervention is discrete trial instruction?Discrete trial instruction is a behavioral intervention that uses structured, repeated teaching trials with reinforcement.What do all behaviorists focus on?All behaviorists focus on observable behavior.Do supporters of the behavioral perspective believe that only unobservable behaviors should be studied?No, supporters of the behavioral perspective believe that only observable behaviors should be studied.What is one support of the behavioral perspective?One support of the behavioral perspective is that it is backed by strong and extensive research.What is the definition of systematic desensitization in AP Psychology?Systematic desensitization is a behavioral therapy technique that gradually exposes individuals to feared stimuli while teaching relaxation techniques.Is 'James is hyperactive' a behavioral statement?No, 'James is hyperactive' is not a behavioral statement because it does not describe a specific observable action.Which of the following is not shaped by learned behavior: walking, language, reflexes, or social skills?Reflexes are not shaped by learned behavior; they are innate responses.When does a behavior become a habit according to behaviorism?A behavior becomes a habit after it has been repeated many times, though the exact number can vary.Does it only take 2 or 3 attempts before a behavior becomes a habit?No, it typically takes more than 2 or 3 repetitions for a behavior to become a habit.What is an example of a behavioral statement for a student who may fidget during class?An example of a behavioral statement is: 'The student taps their pencil on the desk during class.'What is the term for the number of times a behavior occurs?The term is frequency.Are behaviors that have a sensory function always reinforced via automatic positive reinforcement?Not all behaviors with a sensory function are always reinforced via automatic positive reinforcement; reinforcement depends on the effect on behavior.What is one of the most important components of a token economy?One important component of a token economy is the use of tokens as secondary reinforcers that can be exchanged for desired items or privileges.What is an example of a repetitive, stereotypical behavior?An example of a repetitive, stereotypical behavior is hand-flapping.Which principle of behavior articulates the effect of captivity on behavior?The principle of environmental influence on behavior articulates how captivity can affect behavior.