Cognitive Psychology quiz #1 Flashcards

Cognitive therapy is based on the principle that psychological problems are partly due to faulty or unhelpful ways of thinking, and that changing these thought patterns can improve emotional well-being.
What is the best example of central route persuasion?
Central route persuasion involves persuading someone by engaging them thoughtfully with logical arguments and evidence, leading them to carefully consider the message content.
Which method of treatment are cognitive psychologists most likely to use with their clients?
Cognitive psychologists are most likely to use cognitive therapy, which focuses on identifying and changing maladaptive thought patterns.
What is true about automatic processing and effortful processing?
Automatic processing occurs without conscious effort, while effortful processing requires attention and conscious effort.
What is a schema in cognitive psychology?
A schema is a mental structure or framework that organizes and interprets information, helping individuals categorize and understand new experiences.
What is an example of mere exposure?
Mere exposure refers to developing a preference for something simply because one has been exposed to it repeatedly.
What is a common criticism of the social cognitive approach to personality?
The social cognitive approach to personality has been criticized for underestimating the influence of unconscious motives and emotions.
Which type of bias involves relying on a false stereotype to make a decision?
The representativeness heuristic involves relying on stereotypes or typical cases to make decisions, which can lead to biased judgments.
Which technique would a cognitive neuroscientist be least likely to use?
A cognitive neuroscientist would be least likely to use introspection, as it does not provide objective data about brain activity.
What are heuristics?
Heuristics are mental shortcuts or rules of thumb that simplify decision making and problem solving.
What is the primacy effect?
The primacy effect is the tendency to better remember information presented at the beginning of a list or sequence.
How are cognitive processes best described?
Cognitive processes are mental activities involved in acquiring, storing, retrieving, and using information.
What is true of tacit knowledge?
Tacit knowledge refers to knowledge that is difficult to express or formalize, often gained through experience.
When does confirmation bias occur?
Confirmation bias occurs when individuals favor information that confirms their existing beliefs and ignore or discount evidence that contradicts them.
Which school of thought emphasized how people process information?
Cognitive psychology emphasizes how people process, store, and retrieve information.
What are examples of cognition?
Examples of cognition include perception, memory, problem solving, language, and decision making.
What is an example of the primacy effect?
An example of the primacy effect is remembering the first few items on a grocery list better than those in the middle.
How does a person with an analytical style make decisions?
A person with an analytical style makes decisions by carefully evaluating information, considering alternatives, and using logical reasoning.
What is Cooley's concept of the looking-glass self?
The looking-glass self is the idea that individuals form their self-concept based on how they believe others perceive them.
What is an example of priming in action?
Priming occurs when exposure to one stimulus influences the response to a subsequent stimulus, such as reading the word 'yellow' making it easier to recognize the word 'banana.'
What are major areas of interest in cognitive psychology?
Major areas of interest in cognitive psychology include perception, memory, language, attention, and problem solving.
What is true of divided attention in the context of memory encoding?
Divided attention during encoding can reduce the effectiveness of memory formation, leading to poorer recall.
What is the purpose of cognitive restructuring?
Cognitive restructuring is designed to identify and change negative or distorted thought patterns.
What is an example of the 'thought stopping' cognitive therapy technique?
An example of 'thought stopping' is consciously telling oneself to stop when experiencing a negative or intrusive thought.
What is a vague pronoun reference?
A vague pronoun reference occurs when it is unclear to which noun a pronoun refers, leading to confusion in understanding.
What is the first stage of perception?
The first stage of perception is sensory input, where sensory organs detect stimuli from the environment.
Is it best to try and put ideas together immediately after digesting material?
False. Taking a break after digesting material can help consolidate learning before integrating ideas.
Who demonstrates projected cognitive similarity?
A person demonstrates projected cognitive similarity when they assume others think and feel the same way they do.
What does the cognitive approach to autism spectrum disorder (ASD) emphasize?
The cognitive approach to ASD emphasizes deficits in information processing, such as difficulties with theory of mind and social cognition.
Which active listening skill involves demonstrating a learner mindset rather than a judger mindset?
Asking open-ended questions and seeking to understand demonstrates a learner mindset in active listening.
What are cognitive strategies that children might use to control their emotions?
Children might use cognitive strategies such as reappraisal, distraction, or positive self-talk to control their emotions.
What best illustrates the serial position effect?
The serial position effect is illustrated by remembering the first and last items in a list better than those in the middle.
What is an example of accommodation in cognitive development?
Accommodation occurs when a child modifies an existing schema to incorporate new information, such as learning that not all four-legged animals are dogs.
What is left-brain thinking most associated with?
Left-brain thinking is most associated with logical reasoning, analytical thinking, and language processing.
Who engages in a cognitive process?
Anyone who is perceiving, thinking, remembering, or problem solving is engaging in a cognitive process.
What is a cognitive barrier to responsible decision making and behavior?
A cognitive barrier can be a bias, such as confirmation bias or overconfidence, that impedes sound decision making.
Which perspective focuses on how we see and organize patterns in our environment?
The cognitive perspective focuses on how we perceive, organize, and interpret patterns in our environment.
What is not a characteristic of common knowledge?
Common knowledge is not characterized by being unique to an individual; it is widely known and accepted.
What is the effect of task switching while studying?
Task switching while studying can reduce focus and impair memory retention.
What is an unharmful example of positive bias?
An unharmful example of positive bias is expecting good outcomes based on past successes.