Cognitive Psychology quiz #2 Flashcards

Cognitive Psychology quiz #2
Cognitive Psychology quiz #2
What strategy might help reduce the overconfidence bias?Seeking feedback and considering alternative viewpoints can help reduce overconfidence bias.What is functional fixedness?Functional fixedness is the tendency to see objects as only functioning in their usual way, which can hinder problem solving.What are examples of noise that can affect encoding or decoding?Noise can include distractions, irrelevant information, or environmental factors that interfere with processing information.What is positive self-talk?Positive self-talk involves using encouraging and constructive internal dialogue to improve mood and performance.What is the primary goal of treatment using the cognitive perspective?The primary goal is to change maladaptive thought patterns to improve emotional and behavioral outcomes.What level of processing includes rhyming a word with another word to help remember it?Phonemic or intermediate level processing involves focusing on the sound of words, such as rhyming.Which top-down effect on recognition is not explained by feature nets alone?Expectations and context effects on recognition are not fully explained by feature nets alone.What makes the just-world hypothesis psychologically appealing?The just-world hypothesis is appealing because it allows people to believe that the world is fair and predictable.What is true about a learning organization?A learning organization encourages continuous learning, adaptation, and knowledge sharing among its members.What does the peripheral route to persuasion often involve?The peripheral route to persuasion often involves superficial cues such as attractiveness or emotional appeals rather than logical arguments.What is an example of the 'curse of knowledge'?The 'curse of knowledge' occurs when someone assumes others have the same background knowledge they do, making communication less clear.What is a cognitive influence on eating?Cognitive influences on eating include beliefs, attitudes, and expectations about food.What is true about cognitive mechanics and cognitive pragmatics?Cognitive mechanics involve basic processing skills, while cognitive pragmatics involve acquired knowledge and experience.What requires our focused attention on one thing at a time?Effortful processing requires focused attention on one task at a time.Which theory focuses on what a leader does when solving complex mental problems?Cognitive theories of leadership focus on how leaders process information and solve complex problems.Which employee is most likely to have a blue motivational value system?An employee who values relationships, cooperation, and helping others is likely to have a blue motivational value system.Which pairs of events appear to be linked?Pairs of events that are frequently observed together may be perceived as linked, even if the relationship is coincidental.What is an example of convergent thinking?Convergent thinking involves finding a single, correct solution to a problem, such as solving a math equation.Which theory suggests that altruistic behavior is governed by calculations of rewards and costs?Social exchange theory suggests that altruistic behavior is based on weighing rewards and costs.What is a tangible direct reward?A tangible direct reward is a physical or material benefit, such as money or a gift.What is the ability to look at information from different perspectives?Cognitive flexibility is the ability to view information from multiple perspectives.What is true about the difference between opinions and factual claims?Opinions are subjective and based on personal beliefs, while factual claims can be objectively verified.What is said to function as an organizer of our thoughts?Schemas function as organizers of our thoughts by helping us categorize and interpret information.Why can chess masters remember positions on a chess board better than novices?Chess masters use schemas and patterns to organize and recall board positions more efficiently than novices.What is the idea that our sensorimotor actions are closely linked to our thinking?Embodied cognition is the idea that our sensorimotor actions are closely linked to our thinking.Why are people not very good at detecting whether or not someone is lying?People are not very good at detecting lies because cues to deception are often subtle and unreliable.How are schemas and stereotypes related?Stereotypes are a type of schema that involves generalized beliefs about a group of people.What is true about reasoning from specific instances?Reasoning from specific instances involves drawing general conclusions based on individual cases, which can sometimes lead to errors.Which is not considered a valuable cognitive factor in the learning process?Ignoring feedback is not considered a valuable cognitive factor in the learning process.Which statements best reflect a growth mindset?Statements that emphasize learning from mistakes and believing abilities can be developed reflect a growth mindset.What is the process by which meaning is attached to input?Interpretation is the process by which meaning is attached to sensory input.What is true of auditory processing in the brain?Auditory processing involves the brain interpreting and making sense of sounds received from the ears.What does research on the least typical members of categories show?Research shows that least typical members of categories are recognized more slowly and less accurately than prototypical members.What should be considered when determining the best way to encode a message?Consider the audience, context, and clarity to ensure effective encoding of a message.Under which condition is the self-fulfilling prophecy effect stronger?The self-fulfilling prophecy effect is stronger when expectations are clearly communicated and believed by the individual.What is true of the Stroop effect?The Stroop effect demonstrates the difficulty of overriding automatic processes, such as reading a word instead of naming its ink color.If cognitive biases can cause us to make irrational decisions, what can be done?Awareness and critical thinking can help reduce the impact of cognitive biases on decision making.What three questions is the brain always asking?The brain is always asking: What is it? What does it mean? What should I do?Which word has a negative connotation: clever, astute, deceptive, ingenious?Deceptive has a negative connotation.Which process involves recognizing patterns?Pattern recognition is the cognitive process of identifying regularities in sensory input.