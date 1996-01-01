Communication in the Nervous System quiz #1 Flashcards

Neurons communicate through electrochemical signals: electrical action potentials occur within neurons, and chemical communication occurs between neurons via neurotransmitters released across synapses.
Which statement accurately describes neural communication?
Neural communication involves electrical signaling within neurons and chemical signaling between neurons at synapses.
What type of message is sent when a neuron releases an excitatory neurotransmitter?
An excitatory neurotransmitter sends a message that increases the likelihood of the postsynaptic neuron firing an action potential.
What is a communication barrier in the context of neural signaling?
A communication barrier in neural signaling is any factor that disrupts or prevents the transmission of signals between neurons, such as blocked ion channels or impaired neurotransmitter release or reception.
Which type of statement is used to communicate one's feelings in a nonconfrontational manner in neural communication?
In neural communication, inhibitory neurotransmitters can be seen as sending a 'nonconfrontational' message by decreasing the likelihood of the postsynaptic neuron firing.
Which skill in neural communication helps to eliminate miscommunication between neurons?
Precise neurotransmitter clearance mechanisms, such as reuptake, diffusion, and degradation, help eliminate miscommunication by ensuring signals are brief and accurate.
What percentage of neural communication is carried by non-electrical (chemical) cues?
Neural communication involves both electrical and chemical cues; chemical communication occurs between neurons at synapses, but a specific percentage is not provided in the materials.
What is one of the most common barriers to effective neural communication for the receiving neuron?
A common barrier is the failure of the postsynaptic neuron to properly receive or respond to neurotransmitters, such as blocked or malfunctioning receptors.
What is the greatest barrier to effective chemical communication between neurons?
The greatest barrier is the improper clearance or malfunction of neurotransmitter release, binding, or removal, which can disrupt signal transmission.
What term best describes the exchange of signals between two neurons?
Synaptic transmission best describes the exchange of signals between two neurons.
Which of these is not an element of the neural communication process: action potential, neurotransmitter, synapse, or myelin?
Myelin is not a direct element of the communication process itself; it speeds up action potential transmission but does not participate in synaptic signaling.
What is the result of the level of speed and ease associated with one-way neural communication?
One-way neural communication, such as action potentials traveling down an axon, results in rapid and efficient signal transmission.
An impulse from one nerve cell is communicated to another nerve cell via what structure?
An impulse is communicated from one nerve cell to another via the synapse.
What transmits messages between nerve cells?
Neurotransmitters transmit messages between nerve cells.
The process of listening in neural communication involves receiving which type of messages?
The process of listening in neural communication involves receiving chemical messages via neurotransmitters at the postsynaptic neuron.
According to research, which type of neural communication conveys more information: electrical or chemical?
Chemical communication between neurons conveys the specific message content, while electrical communication transmits the signal within a neuron.
Neurons communicate with each other through what process?
Neurons communicate with each other through synaptic transmission involving neurotransmitter release and binding.
Neurotransmitters bind to what structure to initiate communication in the postsynaptic neuron?
Neurotransmitters bind to receptors on the postsynaptic neuron to initiate communication.
Which type of neural communication is most likely to be asynchronous?
Chemical communication between neurons is most likely to be asynchronous, as neurotransmitter release and binding do not occur instantaneously.