Developmental Psychology quiz #1 Flashcards
Developmental Psychology quiz #1
What is a symptom commonly associated with autism spectrum disorder?A symptom of autism spectrum disorder is difficulty with social communication and interaction.Which psychologist studied differences in the way boys and girls view morality?Jean Piaget studied differences in children's cognitive processes, including how boys and girls view morality.Teen mothers experience higher rates of which issues compared to older mothers?Teen mothers suffer from higher rates of health and developmental problems for both themselves and their children compared to older mothers.What is the term Erikson used for the fifth stage of development?Erikson called the fifth stage of development 'identity vs. role confusion.'Which statement best represents the concept of emerging adulthood?Emerging adulthood is a distinct developmental stage between adolescence and full adulthood, characterized by exploration and instability.What are the three domains of development studied in developmental psychology?The three domains of development are physical, cognitive, and social-emotional.Which theorist proposed that moral thinking develops through a series of stages?Lawrence Kohlberg proposed that moral thinking proceeds through a series of stages.Which developmental milestone must an infant reach before experiencing separation anxiety?An infant must develop object permanence before experiencing separation anxiety.What is the basic idea behind disengagement theory in developmental psychology?Disengagement theory suggests that older adults gradually withdraw from social roles and relationships as part of aging.How is identity achievement defined in developmental psychology?Identity achievement is defined as the successful resolution of the identity crisis, resulting in a clear sense of self.Positive peer relations in childhood have been linked to what outcomes in adulthood?Positive peer relations in childhood are linked to better social adjustment and mental health in adulthood.According to Erikson’s theory, what is a key focus of development?Erikson’s theory focuses on resolving psychosocial crises at each stage of development.What are the three levels of moral thinking according to Kohlberg?Kohlberg's three levels of moral thinking are preconventional, conventional, and postconventional.Which statement is false regarding emotional development in middle and late childhood?It is false that children in middle and late childhood do not experience complex emotions; they do develop greater emotional understanding.At what age is autism frequently diagnosed?Autism is frequently diagnosed in early childhood, often before age three.Which child is most likely to become a bully?A child who experiences poor peer relations and lacks positive social skills is more likely to become a bully.What are characteristics of child-directed speech?Child-directed speech is characterized by exaggerated intonation, slower tempo, and simplified vocabulary.Which theorist developed the concept of the zone of proximal development?Lev Vygotsky developed the concept of the zone of proximal development.Which age group is most susceptible to suggestion?Young children are the most susceptible to suggestion.Who created the psychosocial theory of development?Erik Erikson created the psychosocial theory of development.What is a psychomotor client goal in developmental psychology?A psychomotor client goal involves improving physical skills or coordination.Stranger anxiety in infants is influenced by which factor?Stranger anxiety in infants is influenced by the development of object permanence.Which psychoanalytic theorist proposed the eight-stage psychosocial theory of development?Erik Erikson proposed the eight-stage psychosocial theory of development.What changes occur when people reach late adulthood?In late adulthood, individuals experience physical decline, changes in social roles, and may reflect on their life.What is true of adult stage theories in developmental psychology?Adult stage theories propose that development continues through distinct stages in adulthood.What is the primary psychosocial milestone of childhood according to Erikson?The primary psychosocial milestone of childhood is developing a sense of industry versus inferiority.Which theories define stages of adult development?Erikson’s psychosocial theory and Levinson’s theory define stages of adult development.What is a developmental purpose of performance management?Performance management helps individuals set goals and monitor progress for personal development.What is the main risk factor for wandering and elopement in children?A main risk factor for wandering and elopement is cognitive or developmental impairment.What describes the palmar reflex in infants?The palmar reflex is when an infant grasps an object placed in their palm.What is a consistent finding regarding age identity?A consistent finding is that people often feel younger than their chronological age.How do neurons change in the first years of life?Neurons rapidly grow and form new connections in the first years of life.What are characteristics of the initiative vs. guilt stage?Characteristics include developing a sense of purpose and the ability to initiate activities.What is true of the period of development known as late adulthood?Late adulthood is marked by reflection, physical decline, and adjustment to retirement.What is true about adolescent alcohol use?Adolescent alcohol use is associated with increased risk-taking and potential negative outcomes.What question does a group ask during the forming stage of development?During the forming stage, a group asks, 'What is our purpose and what are our roles?'What are common vision changes in middle age?Vision changes in middle age include decreased ability to focus on close objects and reduced night vision.What is true about memory changes in adulthood?Memory may decline with age, but accumulated knowledge often remains stable or increases.What is true of the sense of personal control in middle age?Middle-aged adults may feel less control over some aspects of life but more control over others.Which of Kohlberg’s levels of development is characterized by concern for society’s rules?The conventional level is characterized by concern for society’s rules and expectations.