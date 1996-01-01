Developmental Psychology quiz #2 Flashcards
Developmental Psychology quiz #2
What statements about development in adulthood are true?Development in adulthood involves both stability and change in physical, cognitive, and social domains.How do early childhood temperaments predict adult personalities?Early childhood temperaments can influence adult personality traits, but are not the sole determinant.Developmental psychologists are interested in which areas of study?Developmental psychologists study physical, cognitive, and social-emotional changes across the lifespan.What is an example of an organization-centered intervention?An organization-centered intervention might include implementing policies to support employee development.Which cultural practices result in earlier development of motor skills?Cultures that encourage early physical activity and independence may result in earlier motor skill development.Which scenario reflects a child who has started to develop theory of mind?A child who understands that others can have beliefs different from their own has started to develop theory of mind.What is true of reactions of widowed individuals following the death of a spouse?Reactions vary, but many experience grief, adjustment challenges, and changes in social relationships.How many identifiable stages of moral reasoning did Kohlberg propose?Kohlberg proposed six identifiable stages of moral reasoning.Which statements are correct regarding Erikson's trust-versus-mistrust stage?In the trust-versus-mistrust stage, infants develop trust when caregivers reliably meet their needs.What is true about birth order and development?Birth order may influence personality, but its predictive power is limited and debated.What is characteristic of the norming stage of team development?The norming stage is characterized by increased cooperation and establishment of group norms.What is a difference between older and younger adults?Older adults may experience physical decline and changes in cognitive processing compared to younger adults.At what ages does the highest incidence of game-playing occur?The highest incidence of game-playing occurs in early and middle childhood.What significant observation did Neugarten make about social clocks?Neugarten observed that social clocks influence expectations for life events such as marriage and retirement.What is the best example of scaffolding in child development?Scaffolding is when an adult provides support to help a child complete a task just beyond their ability.What is true about young children and their perception of death?Young children may not fully understand the permanence of death and may see it as reversible.What is true of adolescents who engage in high-risk behavior?Adolescents who engage in high-risk behavior are more likely to experience negative outcomes.According to Tuckman, what is a key feature of the storming stage of team development?The storming stage involves conflict and competition as group members assert their ideas.What is the main difference between adolescence and emerging adulthood?Adolescence is marked by dependence and identity exploration, while emerging adulthood involves increased independence and self-focus.What is true about the midlife crisis?The midlife crisis is not universal; some experience it as a period of reflection and change.Who may administer projective techniques to children?A developmental or clinical psychologist may administer projective techniques to children.What is true about self-esteem during adolescence?Self-esteem often declines during adolescence due to increased self-awareness and social comparison.During which period is the prevalence of moderate alcohol consumption and binge drinking highest?The prevalence is highest during emerging adulthood.What is true about late adulthood?Late adulthood involves reflection, adjustment to retirement, and coping with physical decline.What is a likely behavior of a slow-to-warm-up child?A slow-to-warm-up child may be cautious and take time to adjust to new situations.What is true about working parents and adolescents?Adolescents with working parents may experience more independence but also need support and guidance.How do children's choices of friends typically change over time?Children's choices of friends become more selective and based on shared interests as they age.What is true about older workers?Older workers may face age-related employment challenges but bring valuable experience.How does deployment of a parent most likely affect their children?Deployment can lead to emotional stress and adjustment challenges for children.What is true of children in divorced families?Children in divorced families may experience emotional and behavioral challenges.What can be said about bereavement during childhood?Bereavement during childhood can impact emotional development and coping skills.What occurs during the storming stage of team development?During the storming stage, team members experience conflict and competition.Why are children more emotionally affected by a disability?Children may lack coping skills and understanding, making them more emotionally affected by a disability.What has been shown to prevent problem behavior among children?Positive peer relations and supportive environments help prevent problem behavior.What are critical periods in development?Critical periods are optimal windows for certain developmental processes to occur.Why are teens more likely to be involved in serious crashes than adults?Teens are more likely to take risks and have less driving experience.What is one potential problem with saying 'look at me' before giving an instruction to a child?It may distract the child from the actual instruction or create confusion.Having unclear expectations is part of which characteristic of adolescence?Unclear expectations are part of the identity exploration characteristic of adolescence.What does research imply about children and learning?Children learn best through active engagement and support from adults.What is true about brain development and early childhood?Brain growth is rapid in early childhood, supporting cognitive and motor development.