Developmental Psychology quiz #2 Flashcards

Developmental Psychology quiz #2
  • What statements about development in adulthood are true?
    Development in adulthood involves both stability and change in physical, cognitive, and social domains.
  • How do early childhood temperaments predict adult personalities?
    Early childhood temperaments can influence adult personality traits, but are not the sole determinant.
  • Developmental psychologists are interested in which areas of study?
    Developmental psychologists study physical, cognitive, and social-emotional changes across the lifespan.
  • What is an example of an organization-centered intervention?
    An organization-centered intervention might include implementing policies to support employee development.
  • Which cultural practices result in earlier development of motor skills?
    Cultures that encourage early physical activity and independence may result in earlier motor skill development.
  • Which scenario reflects a child who has started to develop theory of mind?
    A child who understands that others can have beliefs different from their own has started to develop theory of mind.
  • What is true of reactions of widowed individuals following the death of a spouse?
    Reactions vary, but many experience grief, adjustment challenges, and changes in social relationships.
  • How many identifiable stages of moral reasoning did Kohlberg propose?
    Kohlberg proposed six identifiable stages of moral reasoning.
  • Which statements are correct regarding Erikson's trust-versus-mistrust stage?
    In the trust-versus-mistrust stage, infants develop trust when caregivers reliably meet their needs.
  • What is true about birth order and development?
    Birth order may influence personality, but its predictive power is limited and debated.
  • What is characteristic of the norming stage of team development?
    The norming stage is characterized by increased cooperation and establishment of group norms.
  • What is a difference between older and younger adults?
    Older adults may experience physical decline and changes in cognitive processing compared to younger adults.
  • At what ages does the highest incidence of game-playing occur?
    The highest incidence of game-playing occurs in early and middle childhood.
  • What significant observation did Neugarten make about social clocks?
    Neugarten observed that social clocks influence expectations for life events such as marriage and retirement.
  • What is the best example of scaffolding in child development?
    Scaffolding is when an adult provides support to help a child complete a task just beyond their ability.
  • What is true about young children and their perception of death?
    Young children may not fully understand the permanence of death and may see it as reversible.
  • What is true of adolescents who engage in high-risk behavior?
    Adolescents who engage in high-risk behavior are more likely to experience negative outcomes.
  • According to Tuckman, what is a key feature of the storming stage of team development?
    The storming stage involves conflict and competition as group members assert their ideas.
  • What is the main difference between adolescence and emerging adulthood?
    Adolescence is marked by dependence and identity exploration, while emerging adulthood involves increased independence and self-focus.
  • What is true about the midlife crisis?
    The midlife crisis is not universal; some experience it as a period of reflection and change.
  • Who may administer projective techniques to children?
    A developmental or clinical psychologist may administer projective techniques to children.
  • What is true about self-esteem during adolescence?
    Self-esteem often declines during adolescence due to increased self-awareness and social comparison.
  • During which period is the prevalence of moderate alcohol consumption and binge drinking highest?
    The prevalence is highest during emerging adulthood.
  • What is true about late adulthood?
    Late adulthood involves reflection, adjustment to retirement, and coping with physical decline.
  • What is a likely behavior of a slow-to-warm-up child?
    A slow-to-warm-up child may be cautious and take time to adjust to new situations.
  • What is true about working parents and adolescents?
    Adolescents with working parents may experience more independence but also need support and guidance.
  • How do children's choices of friends typically change over time?
    Children's choices of friends become more selective and based on shared interests as they age.
  • What is true about older workers?
    Older workers may face age-related employment challenges but bring valuable experience.
  • How does deployment of a parent most likely affect their children?
    Deployment can lead to emotional stress and adjustment challenges for children.
  • What is true of children in divorced families?
    Children in divorced families may experience emotional and behavioral challenges.
  • What can be said about bereavement during childhood?
    Bereavement during childhood can impact emotional development and coping skills.
  • What occurs during the storming stage of team development?
    During the storming stage, team members experience conflict and competition.
  • Why are children more emotionally affected by a disability?
    Children may lack coping skills and understanding, making them more emotionally affected by a disability.
  • What has been shown to prevent problem behavior among children?
    Positive peer relations and supportive environments help prevent problem behavior.
  • What are critical periods in development?
    Critical periods are optimal windows for certain developmental processes to occur.
  • Why are teens more likely to be involved in serious crashes than adults?
    Teens are more likely to take risks and have less driving experience.
  • What is one potential problem with saying 'look at me' before giving an instruction to a child?
    It may distract the child from the actual instruction or create confusion.
  • Having unclear expectations is part of which characteristic of adolescence?
    Unclear expectations are part of the identity exploration characteristic of adolescence.
  • What does research imply about children and learning?
    Children learn best through active engagement and support from adults.
  • What is true about brain development and early childhood?
    Brain growth is rapid in early childhood, supporting cognitive and motor development.