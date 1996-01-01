Skip to main content
Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #1 Flashcards

Diagnosing Psychological Disorders quiz #1
  • What is not a defining characteristic of antisocial personality disorder?
    A lack of distress or impairment in functioning is not a defining characteristic; antisocial personality disorder is defined by maladaptive, distressing, and atypical behavior.
  • What is a common characteristic of all dissociative disorders?
    A significant disturbance in cognition, emotion, or behavior that causes distress or impairment is common to all dissociative disorders.
  • Which disorder falls under the category of somatic symptom and related disorders?
    Somatic symptom disorder, which involves physical complaints not fully explained by medical conditions, falls under this category.
  • Which of the following is not classified as an anxiety disorder?
    A disorder that does not primarily involve excessive fear or anxiety is not classified as an anxiety disorder.
  • What is a key sign of alcohol poisoning?
    Impairment in functioning and distress, such as confusion or unconsciousness, are key signs of alcohol poisoning.
  • Which child is most likely to receive treatment for a psychological challenge?
    A child whose behavior is maladaptive, distressing, and atypical within their cultural context is most likely to receive treatment.
  • What is true concerning the use of medicine to treat a mental disorder?
    Medicine may be used as part of treatment, but diagnosis and treatment should be based on standardized criteria such as those in the DSM-5.
  • What is a sign of borderline personality disorder?
    Maladaptive and distressing patterns of emotion and behavior are signs of borderline personality disorder.
  • How are mental disorders described?
    Mental disorders are significant disturbances in cognition, emotion, or behavior that cause distress or impairment in functioning.
  • Which statement describes experiences or feelings related to anxiety?
    Experiences of excessive fear, worry, or distress that impair functioning are related to anxiety.
  • What is a symptom of an anxiety disorder?
    Excessive fear or worry that is maladaptive and causes distress or impairment is a symptom of an anxiety disorder.
  • What is one source of error associated with self-report inventories?
    Self-report inventories may be affected by subjective bias or inaccurate reporting of symptoms.
  • What warning signs can be used to identify a suicidal person?
    Warning signs include expressions of hopelessness, withdrawal, and significant changes in behavior or mood.
  • What condition causes irreversible dementia?
    A condition that leads to permanent impairment in cognition and functioning, such as Alzheimer's disease, causes irreversible dementia.
  • Which types of children tend to get bullied?
    Children whose behavior is atypical or who show signs of distress or impairment may be more likely to be bullied.
  • What is true of a person using early-stage dementia communication patterns?
    A person with early-stage dementia may show mild impairment in communication and cognition.
  • Which disorder involves delayed or lacking development of theory of mind?
    Autism spectrum disorder often involves delayed or lacking development of theory of mind.
  • Which scenario most likely requires attention from a mental health professional?
    A scenario where a person exhibits maladaptive, distressing, and atypical behavior that impairs functioning requires professional attention.
  • Which client is most likely to be diagnosed with body dysmorphic disorder?
    A client who is preoccupied with perceived defects in appearance that cause distress and impairment may be diagnosed with body dysmorphic disorder.
  • What is an example of retrograde amnesia?
    Retrograde amnesia is the loss of memory for events that occurred before the onset of amnesia.
  • What is an example of a dementia-related behavior?
    Impaired memory, confusion, and difficulty with daily functioning are examples of dementia-related behaviors.
  • What is not a common characteristic of dyslexia?
    Atypical emotional disturbance is not a common characteristic; dyslexia primarily affects reading and language processing.
  • Which is not a type of anxiety disorder?
    A disorder that does not involve excessive fear or anxiety is not a type of anxiety disorder.
  • Which of the following is an anxiety disorder?
    A disorder characterized by excessive fear, worry, or avoidance is an anxiety disorder.
  • Which assessment finding would best support a concern of disordered grieving?
    Persistent distress and impairment in functioning following a loss support a concern of disordered grieving.
  • What is not a characteristic of autism spectrum disorders?
    Typical development of social communication is not a characteristic; autism spectrum disorders involve deficits in social communication and interaction.
  • At what age does 50% of all lifetime mental ill-health begin, and 75% by what age?
    50% of all lifetime mental ill-health begins by adolescence, and 75% by early adulthood.
  • What is not a symptom of alcoholism?
    Symptoms unrelated to maladaptive alcohol use, such as typical mood fluctuations, are not symptoms of alcoholism.
  • Which conditions can mimic symptoms of dementia?
    Medical conditions or psychological disorders that cause cognitive impairment can mimic symptoms of dementia.
  • What is a common symptom of the manic phase of bipolar disorder?
    Elevated mood, increased energy, and impaired judgment are common symptoms of the manic phase.
  • What is true about patients with aphonia?
    Patients with aphonia have lost the ability to speak.
  • What exemplifies a symptom of histrionic personality disorder?
    Excessive emotionality and attention-seeking behavior exemplify histrionic personality disorder.
  • What is true about the inability to pass a balance test?
    Impaired balance may indicate a disturbance in functioning, which can be a symptom of a psychological or neurological disorder.
  • What is true of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)?
    PTSD involves distressing symptoms following exposure to a traumatic event, causing impairment in functioning.
  • What is not a symptom of major depressive disorder?
    Symptoms unrelated to mood disturbance, such as typical energy levels, are not symptoms of major depressive disorder.
  • Psychological disturbances and liver damage are side effects of which substance?
    Alcohol abuse can cause psychological disturbances and liver damage.
  • Which type of disorder affects daily functioning without an obvious external cause?
    Psychological disorders affect daily functioning without an obvious external cause.
  • What is a symptom of both secondary traumatic stress and PTSD?
    Distressing memories and impaired functioning are symptoms of both secondary traumatic stress and PTSD.
  • How is chronic fatigue syndrome described?
    Chronic fatigue syndrome involves persistent fatigue that impairs functioning and cannot be explained by other medical conditions.
  • Which factors may lead to the development of a dissociative disorder?
    Significant psychological stress or trauma may contribute to the development of dissociative disorders.