Evolutionary Psychology quiz #1 Flashcards

What do ultimate explanations of behavior focus on in evolutionary psychology?
Ultimate explanations of behavior focus on how and why certain psychological traits and behaviors evolved through natural selection, emphasizing their adaptive value for survival and reproduction.
Which early approach in psychology viewed all behavior as purposeful and as contributing to survival?
Functionalism was the early approach in psychology that viewed all behavior as purposeful and as contributing to survival.
Which psychological perspective highlights the reproductive advantages of inherited psychological traits?
The evolutionary perspective highlights the reproductive advantages of inherited psychological traits.
Who suggested that primates were capable of experiencing human-like emotions?
The provided materials do not specify a particular individual who suggested that primates were capable of human emotions.
How does the evolutionary perspective of psychology characterize the development of behavior and mental processes?
The evolutionary perspective of psychology characterizes the development of behavior and mental processes as being shaped by natural selection to enhance survival and reproductive success.
Which psychological perspective focuses on the evolution of behavior and mental processes?
The evolutionary perspective focuses on the evolution of behavior and mental processes.
How do psychologists who advocate the evolutionary view explain behavior?
Psychologists who advocate the evolutionary view explain behavior through the lens of natural selection, considering how behaviors and mental processes may have evolved to solve adaptive problems faced by our ancestors.
What is the approach to psychology that focuses on the purpose of behavior called?
The approach to psychology that focuses on the purpose of behavior is called functionalism.
What is the underlying assumption of evolutionary psychology’s motivation theory?
The underlying assumption of evolutionary psychology’s motivation theory is that motivations have evolved because they increased the chances of survival and reproduction.
According to evolutionary psychology, what kinds of behaviors does natural selection favor?
According to evolutionary psychology, natural selection favors behaviors that enhance survival and reproductive success.
What is the study of the inherited underpinnings of behavioral characteristics called?
The study of the inherited underpinnings of behavioral characteristics is called evolutionary psychology.