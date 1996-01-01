Operant Conditioning quiz #1 Flashcards
Which type of experiment demonstrates operant conditioning?An experiment where behavior is modified by consequences such as reinforcement or punishment, like a rat pressing a lever to receive food in a Skinner box.What is the main idea of operant conditioning?Operant conditioning is a learning process in which the consequences of behavior, such as reinforcement or punishment, determine the likelihood of that behavior being repeated.What is an example of operant conditioning?Teaching a dog to sit by giving it a treat when it sits is an example of operant conditioning.The use of tokens in token economies is an example of which type of reinforcement?Tokens are examples of secondary reinforcement, as they are learned associations that can be exchanged for primary reinforcers.What term describes rewarding successive approximations of a target behavior?Shaping.What is an example of negative reinforcement?Removing chores for a child after they clean their room, thereby increasing the likelihood of cleaning in the future.In operant conditioning, how is behavior influenced?Behavior is influenced by the consequences that follow it, such as reinforcement (which increases behavior) or punishment (which decreases behavior).What is an example of a fixed interval reinforcement schedule?Receiving a paycheck every two weeks, regardless of performance, is a fixed interval schedule.What is an example of positive punishment?Giving a child a time out after they misbehave, thereby adding an unpleasant stimulus to decrease the behavior.What behavior do rats typically engage in while in a Skinner box?Rats press a lever to receive food or avoid punishment.What is an example of negative punishment?Taking away a child's favorite toy after they misbehave, thereby removing a pleasant stimulus to decrease the behavior.What does rewarding successive approximations of a desired behavior refer to?Shaping.What is an example of positive reinforcement?Giving a child candy for putting away their toys.Which operant conditioning concept is exemplified by positive punishment?Adding an aversive stimulus to decrease the likelihood of a behavior.What is an example of a primary reinforcer?Food.Which psychologist is most closely identified with operant conditioning?B.F. Skinner.Which is a primary reinforcer?A stimulus that satisfies a biological need, such as water or food.What is an example of a positive reinforcer?Giving praise to a student for completing their homework.Which scenario best illustrates positive punishment in operant conditioning?Administering an unpleasant stimulus, such as a loud noise, after an undesired behavior.What is an example of a reinforcement contingency?A child receives a sticker each time they finish their homework, increasing the likelihood of homework completion.Which statement best captures the basic idea of operant conditioning?Behavior is shaped and maintained by its consequences, such as reinforcement and punishment.What is true of negative reinforcers?Negative reinforcers increase the likelihood of a behavior by removing an unpleasant stimulus.What is true of a variable-ratio schedule in operant conditioning?Behavior is reinforced after a variable number of responses, leading to high response rates and resistance to extinction.What are harmful reinforcers?Harmful reinforcers are stimuli that increase behavior but may have negative effects, such as reinforcing aggression or unhealthy habits.How can the effects of reinforcements be measured?By observing changes in the frequency or likelihood of the target behavior after reinforcement is applied.What is most likely to occur when positive reinforcement is employed?The behavior being reinforced is likely to increase in frequency.Which reinforcement occurs when managers provide positive consequences when desired behaviors occur?Positive reinforcement.What reinforcement system is commonly used in applied behavior analysis studies?Token economies, which use secondary reinforcers like tokens that can be exchanged for primary reinforcers.What type of reinforcement is a speeding ticket?A speeding ticket is an example of positive punishment, as it adds an unpleasant consequence to decrease speeding.In the context of operant conditioning, how are behaviors modified?Behaviors are modified through reinforcement (increasing behavior) and punishment (decreasing behavior) based on their consequences.What did B.F. Skinner conclude about the effectiveness of reinforcements and punishments?Reinforcement is generally more effective and leads to more desirable outcomes than punishment, which can have unintended consequences.What is an example of vicarious punishment?Observing someone else being punished for a behavior and subsequently avoiding that behavior yourself.Which behavior is least likely to be studied using operant conditioning techniques?Reflexive or involuntary behaviors, such as salivating in response to food, are less likely to be studied with operant techniques.What makes reinforcement more effective?Reinforcement is more effective when it is appropriate for the organism, delivered promptly after the behavior, and applied consistently.What is the meaning of 'operant conditioning' as used in psychological research?Operant conditioning refers to learning in which behavior is shaped by its consequences, such as reinforcement and punishment.Which process is not affected by operant conditioning?Involuntary responses, such as reflexes, are not typically affected by operant conditioning.Operant conditioning is an example of which type of learning?Operant conditioning is an example of associative learning.What is one of the two basic behavioral effects of extinction in operant conditioning?One effect is the weakening or decrease in frequency of the behavior when reinforcement is no longer provided.What are advantages of using an intermittent reward schedule?Intermittent reward schedules lead to greater resistance to extinction and can maintain behavior over longer periods.How do slot machines illustrate operant conditioning principles?Slot machines use a variable-ratio reinforcement schedule, which leads to high response rates and resistance to extinction.