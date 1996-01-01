Skip to main content
Operant Conditioning quiz #2 Flashcards

Operant Conditioning quiz #2
  • What is an action directly following a particular behavior called in operant conditioning?
    A consequence.
  • Unlike classical conditioning, when does behavior typically occur in operant conditioning?
    Behavior occurs voluntarily and is influenced by its consequences.
  • Which principles are best illustrated by operant conditioning?
    The association between voluntary behaviors and their consequences, such as reinforcement and punishment.
  • Operant conditioning is better than classical conditioning at explaining which types of behaviors?
    Voluntary behaviors that are influenced by consequences.
  • What does administering an aversive stimulus following an operant response represent?
    Positive punishment.
  • When removal of a stimulus in response to a behavior increases the frequency of that behavior, what is this called?
    Negative reinforcement.
  • Which term best describes an operant behavior?
    A voluntary behavior that is influenced by its consequences.
  • In instrumental conditioning, what is punishment?
    Punishment is a consequence that decreases the likelihood of a behavior.
  • What is negative punishment?
    Negative punishment involves removing a pleasant stimulus to decrease the likelihood of a behavior.
  • How does differential reinforcement work?
    Differential reinforcement works by reinforcing desired behaviors while withholding reinforcement for undesired behaviors.
  • What is one main difference between bribery and reinforcement?
    Reinforcement is delivered contingent upon a specific behavior, while bribery may occur before the behavior.
  • What is the definition of operant conditioning in AP Psychology?
    Operant conditioning is a learning process in which behavior is shaped and maintained by its consequences, such as reinforcement and punishment.
  • What is the main idea of operant conditioning?
    Behavior is influenced by the consequences that follow it, increasing or decreasing its likelihood.
  • Does continuous reinforcement occur when a response is reinforced only some of the time?
    No, continuous reinforcement occurs when every response is reinforced; reinforcing only some responses is intermittent reinforcement.
  • What are reinforcement schedules?
    Reinforcement schedules are specific patterns that determine when a behavior will be reinforced, such as fixed or variable intervals and ratios.
  • How would you use operant conditioning to teach a dog a new behavior?
    By reinforcing the desired behavior with rewards, such as treats, each time the dog performs the behavior.
  • In operant conditioning, how are complex behaviors learned?
    Complex behaviors are learned through shaping, which involves reinforcing successive approximations of the target behavior.
  • Is lighting a fire on a cold night to get warm an example of positive reinforcement?
    No, it is an example of negative reinforcement, as it removes the unpleasant stimulus of cold.
  • If reprimands are the only form of attention given, what can happen?
    Reprimands may become reinforcing if they are the only attention received, increasing the undesired behavior.
  • What is a stimulus change that follows a behavior of interest called?
    A consequence.
  • Is the key to success with extinction to combine it with punishment?
    No, extinction is most effective when reinforcement is withheld, not necessarily when combined with punishment.
  • What is a reinforcer delivered contingent upon the first behavior called?
    A response-contingent reinforcer.
  • What is a Skinner box used to study?
    A Skinner box is used to study operant conditioning by controlling the environment and consequences for animal behavior.
  • What does operant conditioning focus on?
    Operant conditioning focuses on the association between voluntary behaviors and the stimuli that follow them.
  • How does extinction of behavior maintained by positive reinforcement work?
    Extinction occurs when the positive reinforcement is no longer provided, leading to a decrease in the behavior.
  • Why might reinforcement attempts not work?
    Reinforcement may not work if the reinforcer is not important or valued by the subject.
  • Does positive punishment occur when a pleasant stimulus is removed after a behavior?
    No, positive punishment involves adding an unpleasant stimulus; removing a pleasant stimulus is negative punishment.
  • How do reinforcement types match their descriptions?
    Positive reinforcement adds a pleasant stimulus; negative reinforcement removes an unpleasant stimulus; positive punishment adds an unpleasant stimulus; negative punishment removes a pleasant stimulus.
  • What does strengthening a response in operant conditioning mean?
    It means the response is more likely to occur in the future due to reinforcement.
  • When a behavior leads to escape or avoidance of tasks, what reinforcement category is this?
    Negative reinforcement.
  • What is a stimulus in the presence of which reinforcement is not available called?
    An S-delta (discriminative stimulus for extinction).
  • What is the AP Psychology definition of positive reinforcement?
    Positive reinforcement is the addition of a pleasant stimulus following a behavior to increase its likelihood.
  • What are examples of operant conditioning in everyday life?
    Examples include receiving praise for good work, earning money for completing tasks, or losing privileges for misbehavior.
  • Why must replacement behavior strategies include reinforcement procedures?
    To ensure that the new, desired behavior is strengthened and maintained over time.
  • What is an example of positive punishment?
    Giving a child extra chores after they misbehave.
  • Which experiment involves the use of operant conditioning?
    An experiment where animals learn to press a lever for food in a controlled environment, such as a Skinner box.
  • What is an example of positive reinforcement?
    Giving a student a gold star for completing their homework.
  • How do negative reinforcement and positive punishment compare?
    Negative reinforcement increases behavior by removing an unpleasant stimulus; positive punishment decreases behavior by adding an unpleasant stimulus.