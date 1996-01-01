Organization of the Brain quiz #2 Flashcards
Organization of the Brain quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/25
Visual information is primarily processed in which lobes of the cerebral cortex?Visual information is primarily processed in the occipital lobes.Where does nearly all the somatosensory input to the cerebrum go?Nearly all somatosensory input to the cerebrum is processed in the parietal lobe.What is the definition of motor cortex in psychology?The motor cortex is a region in the frontal lobe responsible for planning and executing voluntary movements.Which lobe of the brain is correctly paired with its function of logical thinking?The frontal lobe is correctly paired with the function of logical thinking.What is the function of the parietal lobe in psychology?The parietal lobe processes sensory information and spatial orientation.Which sentence best describes the role of the brain in sensory processing?The brain processes sensory information in specialized regions, with the forebrain handling complex integration.Which area is associated with the frontal lobe?Executive function, planning, and voluntary movement are associated with the frontal lobe.When we process information about the self, there is more activity in which part of the brain?There is more activity in the forebrain, particularly the frontal lobe, when processing information about the self.Which lobe of the brain is involved in logic, planning, and memory?The frontal lobe is involved in logic, planning, and memory.What is the function of the reticular formation in psychology?The reticular formation regulates sleep, consciousness, and arousal.What is the definition of corpus callosum in psychology?The corpus callosum is a bundle of nerve fibers connecting the two cerebral hemispheres, allowing communication between them.Which lobe of the brain processes olfaction and hearing?The temporal lobe processes olfaction and hearing.What is the definition of hypothalamus in psychology?The hypothalamus is a structure in the forebrain that regulates autonomic functions such as hunger, thirst, and body temperature.What is the definition of cerebral cortex in psychology?The cerebral cortex is the outer layer of the cerebrum responsible for higher cognitive functions, sensory perception, and voluntary movement.Which part of the brain is responsible for making memories?The forebrain, particularly the hippocampus, is responsible for making memories.What are the major parts of the brain according to psychology?The major parts of the brain are the forebrain, midbrain, and hindbrain.What is the definition of hippocampus in psychology?The hippocampus is a structure in the forebrain involved in the formation and retrieval of memories.What is the component of working memory that plans and controls its various subsystems called?The central executive is the component of working memory that plans and controls its various subsystems.Which lobe of the brain is responsible for recognizing print letters and letter patterns?The occipital lobe is responsible for recognizing print letters and letter patterns.Which lobe of the brain affects a person's ability to recognize faces and objects?The temporal lobe affects a person's ability to recognize faces and objects.Which lobe of the brain is responsible for recognizing print, letters, and letter patterns?The occipital lobe is responsible for recognizing print, letters, and letter patterns.Which area of the brain recognizes and places sensations as they occur on the body?The parietal lobe recognizes and places sensations as they occur on the body.What is the function of the frontal lobe?The frontal lobe is responsible for planning behavior, attention, judgment, and executive functions.Which lobe of the cerebrum lies inferior to the lateral sulcus and underlies the temporal bone?The temporal lobe lies inferior to the lateral sulcus and underlies the temporal bone.What area of the frontal lobe is responsible for planning of behavior, attention, and judgment?The prefrontal cortex area of the frontal lobe is responsible for planning behavior, attention, and judgment.