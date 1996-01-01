Parenting Styles quiz #1 Flashcards

Authoritative parents are high in both control and responsiveness; they set clear, negotiable rules, are supportive, and encourage personal growth.
What are the four main parenting styles?
The four main parenting styles are authoritative, authoritarian, permissive, and uninvolved (neglectful).
What are likely characteristics for children of authoritarian parents?
Children of authoritarian parents may exhibit obedience, but can also be less socially competent, less happy, and have lower self-esteem.
Baumrind's four styles of parenting balance which two dimensions?
Baumrind's four styles of parenting balance control (demandingness) and responsiveness (warmth).
What most characterizes authoritative parenting?
Which parenting style could lead to social incompetence?
Uninvolved (neglectful) parenting could lead to social incompetence in children.
In the context of parenting styles, what is the impact of permissive parenting?
Permissive parenting may lead to children who are egocentric, domineering, and noncompliant due to lack of boundaries and discipline.
Which parenting style may lead to egocentric behavior in children?
Which of the four parenting styles is most likely to result in egocentric, domineering, and noncompliant children?
What is one expectation fathers may have for their role in parenting?
Fathers may expect to provide both control and responsiveness, contributing to their child's development through support and guidance.
What is true of children of neglectful (uninvolved) parents?
Children of neglectful parents often experience poor social and emotional outcomes, including low self-esteem and social incompetence.
How can parents' work affect the development of their children?
Parents' work can affect their availability and responsiveness, which may influence their parenting style and, consequently, child development.
What sign suggests that a teen has a healthy relationship with her parents?
A teen who communicates openly and feels supported by her parents likely has a healthy relationship, characteristic of authoritative parenting.
Which parenting style is characterized by high demands for obedience and low warmth?
What is an effect of positive parenting on a child?
Positive parenting, such as authoritative parenting, leads to confident, competent, and self-directed children.
What is one way that many older people are better equipped to be parents?
Older people may have more life experience and emotional maturity, which can enhance responsiveness and support in parenting.
Which of the following is not one of the generally identified parenting styles?
Styles such as 'democratic' or 'laissez-faire' are not among the four generally identified parenting styles: authoritative, authoritarian, permissive, and uninvolved.
What action is desirable when attempting to raise children's self-esteem?
Providing support, encouragement, and reasonable expectations, as seen in authoritative parenting, is desirable for raising children's self-esteem.
How can you identify the type of parenting style from examples of parent behavior?
Parenting styles can be identified by assessing levels of control and responsiveness in parent behavior: high control and high responsiveness indicate authoritative; high control and low responsiveness indicate authoritarian; low control and high responsiveness indicate permissive; low control and low responsiveness indicate uninvolved.
How is parent–adolescent conflict typically described?
Parent–adolescent conflict often arises from differing expectations and the adolescent's desire for independence, which is best managed through authoritative parenting.
What are appropriate strategies for temperament-sensitive parenting?
Appropriate strategies include being responsive, supportive, and adjusting expectations to fit the child's temperament, as in authoritative parenting.
What is true about the ways that parents treat their sons and daughters?
Parents may vary in their responsiveness and control based on cultural norms, but authoritative parenting encourages equal support and reasonable expectations for all children.
What is the most correct statement about parents and teens?
Parents and teens benefit from open communication, support, and negotiable boundaries, as seen in authoritative parenting.
What are the three main categories of influence on parent behavior?
The three main categories of influence on parent behavior are control (demandingness), responsiveness (warmth), and cultural context.
In which two areas are parents and their adult children most similar?
Parents and their adult children are most similar in values and relationship quality when authoritative parenting has been practiced.
According to Baumrind, how can authoritarian parents be described?
Children whose parents have an authoritarian parenting style can be described in what way?
Which parenting style can be described as firm and flexible?
Authoritative parenting can be described as firm and flexible.
How can the authoritarian parent be described?
Which parents are extremely strict, unresponsive, and expect obedience from their children?
Which parenting style can be described as restrictive and controlling?
What is defined as the support that parents provide one another in jointly raising a child?
Co-parenting is defined as the support that parents provide one another in jointly raising a child.
Children of which parents tend to be happy and well adjusted with high self-esteem?
Children of authoritative parents tend to be happy, well adjusted, and have high self-esteem.