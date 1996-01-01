Parenting Styles quiz #2 Flashcards
Independence and self-reliance in the teenage years are most likely due to which parenting style?Independence and self-reliance in the teenage years are most likely due to authoritative parenting.Parents who make few demands on their children and use little punishment are practicing which parenting style?Parents who make few demands and use little punishment are practicing permissive parenting.What is the style in which the parent is very uninvolved in the child's life?Uninvolved (neglectful) parenting is the style in which the parent is very uninvolved in the child's life.Which parenting style could lead to social incompetence, truancy, and delinquency in children?Uninvolved (neglectful) parenting could lead to social incompetence, truancy, and delinquency in children.Which parenting style leads to egocentric, domineering, and noncompliant behavior in children?Permissive parenting leads to egocentric, domineering, and noncompliant behavior in children. Proximal parenting tends to produce children with what characteristics?Proximal parenting, which emphasizes close physical and emotional contact, tends to produce children who are more compliant and socially attuned.Which is not a characteristic of children raised by indulgent (permissive) parents?Children raised by indulgent (permissive) parents are not typically highly self-disciplined.According to Baumrind, what is an effect of an uninvolved parenting style?An uninvolved parenting style can result in children with poor social skills, low self-esteem, and emotional difficulties.Authoritarian parents often do what?Authoritarian parents often enforce strict rules and expect obedience without negotiation.Parental monitoring is most likely to be effective and healthy when it is characterized by what?Parental monitoring is most effective and healthy when it is accompanied by responsiveness and open communication, as in authoritative parenting. Which parenting style is undemanding and uncontrolling but also accepting and responsive?Permissive parenting is undemanding and uncontrolling but also accepting and responsive.Children of democratic-style (authoritative) parents are likely to be what?Children of democratic-style (authoritative) parents are likely to be confident, competent, and self-directed.What is the effect when parents make few demands and allow children to monitor their own activities as much as possible?When parents make few demands and allow children to monitor their own activities, children may become egocentric and noncompliant, as seen in permissive parenting.Which choice pairs a parenting style with the correct description: authoritative parenting and firm, flexible discipline?Authoritative parenting is correctly paired with firm, flexible discipline. Which choice pairs a parenting style with the correct description: authoritarian parenting and strict, unresponsive discipline?Authoritarian parenting is correctly paired with strict, unresponsive discipline.Which parenting style is most correlated with confident, competent, self-directed children?Authoritative parenting is most correlated with confident, competent, self-directed children.What characteristic do preschoolers raised by permissive parents tend to exhibit?Preschoolers raised by permissive parents tend to exhibit egocentric and noncompliant behavior.Which style of parenting is more collaborative?Authoritative parenting is more collaborative.Which statement about parent-infant early relationships is true?Early parent-infant relationships characterized by responsiveness and warmth support healthy development.Who is most likely to have grown up with authoritative parents?Individuals who are confident, competent, and self-directed are most likely to have grown up with authoritative parents.Diana Baumrind is known for her work on what topic?Diana Baumrind is known for her work on parenting styles. Passive and conforming adolescents are most likely being raised by what type of parents?Passive and conforming adolescents are most likely being raised by authoritarian parents.What is a characteristic of the authoritarian parenting style?A characteristic of the authoritarian parenting style is strict rule enforcement with little warmth or negotiation.Levels of self-esteem in children are highest among children with which type of parents?Levels of self-esteem in children are highest among children with authoritative parents.What are the four parenting styles according to Baumrind?The four parenting styles according to Baumrind are authoritative, authoritarian, permissive, and uninvolved (neglectful). Baumrind are authoritative, authoritarian, permissive, and uninvolved (neglectful).