Psychotherapy quiz #1 Flashcards

Psychotherapy quiz #1
  • Which type of psychotherapy primarily utilizes group or individual counseling methods?
    Group therapy and individual therapy are types of psychotherapy that focus mostly on group or individual counseling.
  • Who emphasized the importance of active listening in the process of psychotherapy?
    Active listening is emphasized in humanistic therapies, particularly by Carl Rogers in person-centered therapy.
  • What is a realistic criticism of person-centered counseling or therapy?
    A realistic criticism of person-centered therapy is that its non-directive approach may not provide enough structure for clients who need more guidance.
  • What is a key feature of psychotherapy?
    A key feature of psychotherapy is the use of psychological methods to alleviate emotional distress and mental disorders.
  • What is true about online therapy in the context of psychotherapy?
    Online therapy is a form of psychotherapy that uses digital communication to provide psychological treatment, making therapy more accessible.
  • How does psychotherapy help in the treatment of depression?
    Psychotherapy helps treat depression by addressing emotional distress, teaching coping strategies, and modifying negative thought patterns.
  • In which type of psychotherapy does the therapist challenge the illogical beliefs of the client?
    Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is a type of psychotherapy where the therapist challenges the client's illogical beliefs.
  • What is a characteristic of psychotherapy?
    A characteristic of psychotherapy is its focus on improving mental and emotional well-being through psychological methods.
  • What is the key feature of psychotherapy or counseling?
    The key feature of psychotherapy or counseling is the use of psychological techniques to address emotional or mental health issues.
  • Is a formal diagnosis necessary for an individual to seek psychotherapy?
    No, a formal diagnosis is not necessary for an individual to seek psychotherapy.
  • When is psychotherapy likely to be most effective for a client?
    Psychotherapy is likely to be most effective when a client's difficulty involves emotional distress or mental health concerns.
  • Which scenario best illustrates a form of psychotherapy?
    A scenario where an individual meets regularly with a therapist to discuss and address emotional or mental health issues illustrates a form of psychotherapy.
  • What is an example of a form of psychotherapy?
    Examples of forms of psychotherapy include cognitive-behavioral therapy, psychodynamic therapy, humanistic therapy, and group therapy.