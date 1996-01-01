Psychotherapy quiz #1 Flashcards
Which type of psychotherapy primarily utilizes group or individual counseling methods?Group therapy and individual therapy are types of psychotherapy that focus mostly on group or individual counseling.Who emphasized the importance of active listening in the process of psychotherapy?Active listening is emphasized in humanistic therapies, particularly by Carl Rogers in person-centered therapy.What is a realistic criticism of person-centered counseling or therapy?A realistic criticism of person-centered therapy is that its non-directive approach may not provide enough structure for clients who need more guidance.What is a key feature of psychotherapy?A key feature of psychotherapy is the use of psychological methods to alleviate emotional distress and mental disorders.What is true about online therapy in the context of psychotherapy?Online therapy is a form of psychotherapy that uses digital communication to provide psychological treatment, making therapy more accessible.How does psychotherapy help in the treatment of depression?Psychotherapy helps treat depression by addressing emotional distress, teaching coping strategies, and modifying negative thought patterns.In which type of psychotherapy does the therapist challenge the illogical beliefs of the client?Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is a type of psychotherapy where the therapist challenges the client's illogical beliefs.What is a characteristic of psychotherapy?A characteristic of psychotherapy is its focus on improving mental and emotional well-being through psychological methods.What is the key feature of psychotherapy or counseling?The key feature of psychotherapy or counseling is the use of psychological techniques to address emotional or mental health issues.Is a formal diagnosis necessary for an individual to seek psychotherapy?No, a formal diagnosis is not necessary for an individual to seek psychotherapy.When is psychotherapy likely to be most effective for a client?Psychotherapy is likely to be most effective when a client's difficulty involves emotional distress or mental health concerns.Which scenario best illustrates a form of psychotherapy?A scenario where an individual meets regularly with a therapist to discuss and address emotional or mental health issues illustrates a form of psychotherapy.What is an example of a form of psychotherapy?Examples of forms of psychotherapy include cognitive-behavioral therapy, psychodynamic therapy, humanistic therapy, and group therapy.