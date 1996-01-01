Stress and Immune Function quiz #1 Flashcards

What do psychologists mean when they talk about resilience?
Resilience refers to an individual's ability to adapt and recover from stress, adversity, or challenging situations, maintaining or quickly regaining psychological well-being.
What are the implications of compromised immune function as a result of exposure to chronic stress?
Compromised immune function due to chronic stress leads to reduced lymphocyte production, making the body less effective at fighting infections and increasing susceptibility to illnesses such as colds.
What is a recommended strategy to cope with unhealthy perfectionism?
A recommended strategy to cope with unhealthy perfectionism is to practice self-compassion and set realistic, achievable goals rather than striving for unattainable standards.
If a participant reports a migraine headache and misses work for a day, how might this be classified in psychological research?
A migraine headache resulting in missed work could be considered an adverse event, as it negatively impacts daily functioning and well-being.
How does exhaustion and fatigue play an important role in a new mother's sense of well-being?
Exhaustion and fatigue can significantly lower a new mother's sense of well-being by increasing stress levels and potentially compromising immune function, making it harder to cope with daily challenges.
What is the combination of relaxation techniques with mindfulness called?
The combination of relaxation techniques with mindfulness is often referred to as mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR).
How is a driver's ability to manage space around their car affected by alcohol?
Alcohol impairs a driver's ability to judge distances and manage space around their car, increasing the risk of accidents.
What is a helpful treatment for burnout?
A helpful treatment for burnout includes stress management techniques such as relaxation, mindfulness, and seeking social support.
What is true of the relationship between the immune system and stress?
Chronic stress suppresses immune function by reducing lymphocyte production, making the body more susceptible to infections.
In which health care setting is a client more likely to be at risk for sensory deprivation?
Clients are more likely to be at risk for sensory deprivation in settings with minimal stimulation, such as intensive care units or isolation rooms.
Which statement about 'eustress' is correct?
Eustress refers to positive, beneficial stress that motivates and energizes individuals, as opposed to distress, which is harmful.
What is true regarding the effects of long-term stress?
Long-term stress can lead to chronic suppression of the immune system, increasing vulnerability to illnesses and negatively impacting overall health.
Research has shown that the anxiety level of most speakers drops off significantly at what point during public speaking?
The anxiety level of most speakers drops off significantly after the initial few minutes of speaking as they become more comfortable.
Responding calmly versus reacting impulsively represents a person who is practicing what?
Responding calmly rather than reacting impulsively demonstrates the practice of emotional regulation and self-control.
What term is also known as 'choking' in psychology?
'Choking' refers to a sudden performance decline under pressure, often due to increased anxiety or self-consciousness.