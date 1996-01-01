The Endocrine System quiz #1 Flashcards
Which part of the brain is responsible for maintaining body temperature?The hypothalamus is responsible for maintaining body temperature.What is the primary function of the prefrontal cortex?The prefrontal cortex is primarily responsible for higher-order cognitive functions such as decision-making, planning, and regulating social behavior.Which brain structures are responsible for producing hormones?The pituitary gland and the hypothalamus are brain structures that produce hormones.What is a primary function of the amygdala?The amygdala is primarily involved in processing emotions, especially fear and aggression.Which division of the nervous system is active when we experience emotions?The autonomic nervous system, particularly the sympathetic division, is active when we experience emotions.What is a likely effect of damage to the hypothalamus?Damage to the hypothalamus can disrupt body temperature regulation, hunger, thirst, and hormone release.What is true about the neuroscience perspective in psychology?The neuroscience perspective in psychology emphasizes the role of the brain, nervous system, and hormones in influencing behavior and mental processes.Which part of the nervous system dilates the pupils and allows more light to enter the eyes?The sympathetic nervous system dilates the pupils and allows more light to enter the eyes.Which part of the brain is responsible for regulating hunger?The hypothalamus is responsible for regulating hunger.What is the function of the hypothalamus in psychology?The hypothalamus regulates vital bodily functions such as hunger, thirst, body temperature, and hormone release.How is the hypothalamus defined in AP Psychology?In AP Psychology, the hypothalamus is defined as a brain structure that regulates basic biological needs and maintains homeostasis by controlling hunger, thirst, body temperature, and hormone release.True or false: The phrase that best describes the parasympathetic nervous system is 'rest and digest.'True. The parasympathetic nervous system is best described by the phrase 'rest and digest.'How is the pituitary gland defined in AP Psychology?In AP Psychology, the pituitary gland is defined as the 'master gland' of the endocrine system that controls other endocrine glands and regulates growth and hormone release.With which functions is the limbic system most closely associated?The limbic system is most closely associated with emotions, motivation, and memory.