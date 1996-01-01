The Psychodynamic Perspective on Personality quiz #2 Flashcards
The Psychodynamic Perspective on Personality quiz #2
What aspects of frontal lobe function allow for insight?Frontal lobe functions such as reasoning, planning, and self-reflection allow for insight.Which component of personality uses defense mechanisms and why?The ego uses defense mechanisms to reduce anxiety caused by conflicts between the id and superego.Which scenario demonstrates the use of reaction formation as a defense mechanism?A scenario where a person unconsciously replaces threatening inner desires with the opposite feeling, such as acting overly friendly toward someone they dislike, demonstrates reaction formation.What is true about Freud’s ideas about personality?Freud's ideas about personality emphasize the influence of unconscious motives, internal conflicts, and childhood experiences.Who was an Austrian physician concerned with the subconscious?Sigmund Freud was an Austrian physician concerned with the subconscious.How would Freud have explained why a person commits a crime?Freud would explain criminal behavior as resulting from unresolved unconscious conflicts or an imbalance between the id, ego, and superego.In traditional psychoanalysis, what is the goal of therapy?The goal of traditional psychoanalysis is to bring unconscious conflicts to conscious awareness to resolve psychological distress.Who is commonly attributed for discovering the law of effect?Edward Thorndike is commonly attributed for discovering the law of effect.What was Sigmund Freud’s theory of the unconscious?Freud's theory of the unconscious posits that much of human behavior is influenced by unconscious motives and conflicts.What is the difference between psychoanalytic theory and psychodynamic theory?Psychoanalytic theory refers specifically to Freud's ideas, while psychodynamic theory is a broader term that includes Freud's theory and those of his followers.What is a Freudian slip?A Freudian slip is an unintentional error in speech or action that is believed to reveal unconscious thoughts or desires.For what theories is Freud best known?Freud is best known for his theories of the unconscious mind, psychosexual development, and the structure of personality (id, ego, superego).What did Sigmund Freud consider as the key to understanding the nervous disorders he observed?Freud considered unconscious conflicts and repressed memories as the key to understanding nervous disorders.Which concept is not a psychoanalytic concept?Concepts not related to unconscious motives, defense mechanisms, or psychosexual stages are not psychoanalytic concepts.The Big Five personality factors are based in which psychological perspective?The Big Five personality factors are based in the trait perspective.What is the purpose of bringing unconscious conflicts to the surface in therapy?Bringing unconscious conflicts to the surface helps individuals gain insight and resolve psychological distress.What is a criticism of Freudian psychoanalysis by personality theorists?A major criticism is that Freudian psychoanalysis is difficult to empirically test and is based on non-representative samples.Which part of the psychological triad corresponds to cognitions about the self?The cognitive component of the psychological triad corresponds to cognitions about the self.What is a criticism of Freud's conclusion about personality?A criticism is that Freud's conclusions are based on untestable concepts and non-representative samples.What term refers to unconscious internal forces in Freud's theory?The term 'id' refers to unconscious internal forces in Freud's theory.Which component of the personality uses defense mechanisms and why?The ego uses defense mechanisms to manage anxiety from conflicts between the id and superego.Which term would Freud use when referring to the interdependence between mother and child?Freud would refer to this as the mother-child bond, particularly in the context of the oral stage.What should a reader study to make inferences about the personality traits of people in a text?A reader should study patterns of behavior, thoughts, and feelings described in the text to infer personality traits.Who is considered the leading advocate of personality's social-cognitive approach?Albert Bandura is considered the leading advocate of the social-cognitive approach to personality.What can be attributed to William James in the study of personality?William James contributed to the understanding of the self and consciousness in psychology.What is true of instincts as described by Freud?Freud described instincts as unconscious drives, such as sexual and aggressive urges, that influence behavior.What is a characteristic of Adler's safeguarding tendencies?Adler's safeguarding tendencies are behaviors used to protect self-esteem and avoid feelings of inferiority.According to psychoanalysis, what causes psychological distress?According to psychoanalysis, psychological distress is caused by unresolved unconscious conflicts.Damage to Broca's area would most likely result in which type of cognitive deficit?Damage to Broca's area would most likely result in difficulty with speech production.What conclusion can be drawn about Mr. Hyde from a psychodynamic perspective?From a psychodynamic perspective, Mr. Hyde represents the expression of repressed unconscious desires.Ego psychology extended Anna Freud's work on which of the following?Ego psychology extended Anna Freud's work on defense mechanisms and the adaptive functions of the ego.What is a belief of the psychodynamic perspectives on personality?A core belief is that unconscious motives and early childhood experiences shape personality.Psychoanalysis falls under which class of psychological theory?Psychoanalysis falls under the psychodynamic class of psychological theory.What is the key element that can destroy trustworthiness within a helping relationship?A key element that can destroy trustworthiness is a breach of confidentiality or lack of empathy.Which scenarios are examples of transference?Examples of transference include a patient treating their therapist as if they were a parent or significant figure from their past.What is a core principle shared by the psychodynamic perspectives on personality?A core principle is that unconscious processes and early experiences significantly influence personality.What do psychodynamic therapists believe is the cause of unipolar depression?Psychodynamic therapists believe unipolar depression is caused by unresolved unconscious conflicts, often rooted in childhood.What is the central aspect of an individual's personality according to Freud?According to Freud, the ego is the central aspect of an individual's personality, mediating between the id and superego.Which term refers to the supposition that the origin of a person’s behavior lies within that person?The term 'intrapsychic' refers to the idea that the origin of behavior lies within the individual.What is true of the ego?The ego operates on both conscious and unconscious levels and mediates between the id and superego.