The Scientifc Method in Psychology quiz #1 Flashcards

What distinguishes scientific psychology from pseudoscience and popular opinion?
Scientific psychology uses the scientific method, including testable theories, hypotheses, empirical data, and peer review, while pseudoscience and popular opinion lack rigorous testing, evidence, and systematic methodology.
What does it mean to synthesize information in psychological research?
To synthesize information means to combine findings from multiple sources or studies to form a comprehensive understanding or to draw broader conclusions about a psychological phenomenon.
What do researchers use to determine cause and effect in psychology?
Researchers use experiments, where independent variables are manipulated and dependent variables are measured, to determine cause and effect relationships.
What is true of validity in psychological research?
Validity refers to the extent to which a test or measurement accurately measures what it is intended to measure.
In the context of psychology's scientific method, what is the role of a hypothesis?
A hypothesis is a specific, testable statement that predicts the relationship between variables and guides the design of a research study.
Which scenario best illustrates the method of introspection used by Wilhelm Wundt?
A scenario where a participant systematically describes their own conscious experiences in response to stimuli, reflecting on their thoughts and feelings.
What are the purposes of using ethical guidelines when conducting psychological research?
Ethical guidelines protect participants' rights and well-being, ensure integrity in research, and promote responsible scientific conduct.
What is a guideline for establishing causality in psychological research?
Manipulating the independent variable and using random assignment to control for confounding factors are key guidelines for establishing causality.
What is an operational definition in psychological research?
An operational definition specifies how an abstract concept is measured or manipulated in concrete, quantifiable terms.
What is a common subheading in the methods section of an academic journal article in psychology?
Subheadings such as 'Participants,' 'Materials,' 'Procedure,' or 'Measures' are commonly found in the methods section.
Which approach is least likely to include unchecked bias when making scientific statements in psychology?
Peer-reviewed research that follows the scientific method is least likely to include unchecked bias.
What type of experiment would most likely contain experimental bias?
An experiment where the researcher’s expectations or actions influence the results, such as not using random assignment or blinding procedures.
What is an example of observable and measurable language found in a session note?
Describing a participant’s behavior in quantifiable terms, such as 'The participant smiled five times during the session.'
What allows us to make strong predictions using association claims in psychology?
Strong correlations between variables, established through reliable and valid measurement, allow for strong predictions using association claims.
What features are useful in identifying pseudoscience in psychology?
Lack of empirical evidence, absence of peer review, reliance on anecdotal claims, and failure to use the scientific method are features of pseudoscience.
Why is evidence an important part of making an inference in psychological research?
Evidence supports the validity of inferences, ensuring that conclusions are based on data rather than assumptions or bias.
What did Wilhelm Wundt call the procedure he followed to study conscious experience?
Wilhelm Wundt called his procedure 'introspection,' which involved systematic self-observation of conscious experience.
Why is an operational definition necessary when reporting research findings in psychology?
Operational definitions clarify how variables are measured, allowing others to interpret, replicate, and evaluate the research accurately.
Why should researchers list limitations in a research report?
Listing limitations helps readers understand the scope, potential biases, and generalizability of the findings.
What technique involves rewording a statement to check the meaning and interpretation in psychological research?
Paraphrasing is the technique used to reword a statement to check its meaning and interpretation.
Which of the following is not an example of an experiment in psychology?
A study that only observes and measures variables without manipulating an independent variable is not an experiment.
What can direct replication studies change in psychological research?
Direct replication studies can confirm or challenge the reliability and generalizability of previous findings.
Establishing construct validity would probably be most important for which type of psychological research?
Construct validity is most important when measuring abstract concepts, such as intelligence, motivation, or attachment.
What is the best description of a causal inference in psychological research?
A causal inference is a conclusion that one variable directly affects another, typically established through experimental manipulation.
What is a technique to improve internal validity in psychological experiments?
Random assignment of participants to groups improves internal validity by controlling for confounding variables.
What is true about a reliable test in psychology?
A reliable test yields consistent, reproducible results across repeated administrations.
Why should a poll be scientific rather than informal in psychological research?
Scientific polls use representative sampling and systematic methodology, reducing bias and increasing the accuracy of results.
What is the role of the Institutional Review Board (IRB) when a researcher submits a study?
The IRB reviews the study to ensure ethical standards are met and participants are protected.
Why is random assignment important in grouping participants in a research study?
Random assignment ensures that groups are equivalent at the start, reducing bias and increasing the validity of causal conclusions.
What is the technique whereby the analyst explains the meaning of certain behavior in psychological research?
Interpretation is the technique used to explain the meaning of observed behavior.
When a researcher debriefs her participants, what is she doing?
She is explaining the purpose, procedures, and findings of the study to participants after their involvement.
How can research skills benefit a person who is listening to the news?
Research skills enable a person to critically evaluate the validity and reliability of information presented in the news.
Exploratory research is usually associated with which data-gathering techniques in psychology?
Exploratory research often uses qualitative techniques such as interviews, observations, and open-ended surveys.
What is a defining characteristic of a correlational study in psychology?
A correlational study measures the relationship between variables without manipulating them.
What does the interpretation of research findings typically begin with in psychology?
Interpretation typically begins with analyzing the collected data to identify patterns and relationships.
In what type of study are both the researchers and the participants unaware of the group assignments?
A double-blind study is one in which both researchers and participants are unaware of group assignments.
Why is an operational definition important in psychological research?
It ensures that abstract concepts are measured in a clear, consistent, and replicable way.
What is the definition of an experiment in psychology?
An experiment is a research method in which the researcher manipulates an independent variable to observe its effect on a dependent variable.
What are the key points to review for AP Psychology Unit 2: The Scientific Method?
Key points include understanding the scientific method, variables, operational definitions, sampling methods, and the importance of validity and reliability.
What is the definition of a case study in psychology?
A case study is an in-depth investigation of a single individual, group, or event to explore unique or complex phenomena.