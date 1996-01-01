The Scientifc Method in Psychology quiz #2 Flashcards
The Scientifc Method in Psychology quiz #2
What do ethical principles developed by psychologists urge investigators to do?Ethical principles urge investigators to protect participants, obtain informed consent, and conduct research responsibly.Why is it important for researchers to use precise operational definitions?Precise operational definitions allow for accurate measurement, replication, and interpretation of research findings.A test (such as an IQ test) that accurately measures what it is intended to measure is highly what?It is highly valid.What is one reason for using random assignment in psychological research?Random assignment helps control for confounding variables, increasing the validity of the results.After formulating hypotheses and predictions, what step must a psychologist take next in the scientific method?The next step is to design and conduct a study to test the hypotheses.In the context of psychology's scientific method, what is true of theories?Theories are broad, organized systems of principles that explain phenomena and must be testable and supported by evidence.What is an example of descriptive research in psychology?Examples include case studies, naturalistic observations, and surveys that describe behavior without manipulating variables.What type of research source provides the best firsthand information in psychology?Primary sources, such as original peer-reviewed journal articles, provide the best firsthand information.What does it mean when an observational study is retrospective in psychology?A retrospective observational study examines past events or behaviors to identify patterns or relationships.In order to determine how much validity is sufficient, what does a psychologist usually test for?A psychologist tests for construct validity, ensuring the measure accurately reflects the intended concept.How is psychological knowledge advanced through research?Psychological knowledge is advanced through systematic research using the scientific method, including hypothesis testing and peer review.What are standard measures devised to assess behavior objectively in psychology called?They are called psychological tests or assessments.What is the extent to which a test yields a consistent, reproducible measure of performance called?This is called reliability.In order to test a hypothesis and conduct valid empirical research, what does a psychologist first need?A psychologist first needs to operationally define the variables to be measured or manipulated.