The Scientifc Method in Psychology quiz #2 Flashcards

The Scientifc Method in Psychology quiz #2
  • What do ethical principles developed by psychologists urge investigators to do?
    Ethical principles urge investigators to protect participants, obtain informed consent, and conduct research responsibly.
  • Why is it important for researchers to use precise operational definitions?
    Precise operational definitions allow for accurate measurement, replication, and interpretation of research findings.
  • A test (such as an IQ test) that accurately measures what it is intended to measure is highly what?
    It is highly valid.
  • What is one reason for using random assignment in psychological research?
    Random assignment helps control for confounding variables, increasing the validity of the results.
  • After formulating hypotheses and predictions, what step must a psychologist take next in the scientific method?
    The next step is to design and conduct a study to test the hypotheses.
  • In the context of psychology's scientific method, what is true of theories?
    Theories are broad, organized systems of principles that explain phenomena and must be testable and supported by evidence.
  • What is an example of descriptive research in psychology?
    Examples include case studies, naturalistic observations, and surveys that describe behavior without manipulating variables.
  • What type of research source provides the best firsthand information in psychology?
    Primary sources, such as original peer-reviewed journal articles, provide the best firsthand information.
  • What does it mean when an observational study is retrospective in psychology?
    A retrospective observational study examines past events or behaviors to identify patterns or relationships.
  • In order to determine how much validity is sufficient, what does a psychologist usually test for?
    A psychologist tests for construct validity, ensuring the measure accurately reflects the intended concept.
  • How is psychological knowledge advanced through research?
    Psychological knowledge is advanced through systematic research using the scientific method, including hypothesis testing and peer review.
  • What are standard measures devised to assess behavior objectively in psychology called?
    They are called psychological tests or assessments.
  • What is the extent to which a test yields a consistent, reproducible measure of performance called?
    This is called reliability.
  • In order to test a hypothesis and conduct valid empirical research, what does a psychologist first need?
    A psychologist first needs to operationally define the variables to be measured or manipulated.