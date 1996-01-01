Visual Stimuli quiz #1 Flashcards
Through which type of cells do photoreceptors relay visual information to the brain?Photoreceptors relay visual information to the brain through ganglion cells.What is color constancy in vision?Color constancy is the ability to perceive the color of an object as constant even under varying lighting conditions.What term describes the continuation of a visual sensation after the stimulus is removed?The term is 'afterimage.'What is the correct order of information processing in vision from stimulus to perception?The correct order is: light enters the eye, photoreceptors detect the light, signals are relayed through the optic nerve, and the brain processes the information to create visual perception.What is an example of visual encoding?Visual encoding is the process of converting visual information, such as images or colors, into a form that can be stored in memory.What is not a visual search category when driving?An example of something not a visual search category when driving would be auditory cues, as visual search categories involve looking for visual information.What is an example of the sense of audition?An example of audition is hearing a sound, such as music or speech.Vision is the perception of what type of stimulus?Vision is the perception of light waves within the visible spectrum.In the visual system, how do physical properties of light waves affect perception?Wavelength determines color (hue), amplitude affects brightness, and complexity influences saturation.What is the ability to distinguish an object from its background called?This ability is called figure-ground perception.What is the Ponzo illusion and what does it demonstrate?The Ponzo illusion demonstrates how context and background can affect the perception of an object's size.Electromagnetic radiation that travels as a wave is perceived as what type of sensory information?It is perceived as visual information (light).What are some functions of eye contact in communication?Eye contact can convey attention, interest, and social cues.Which statement is not true of typical age-related changes in the human eye?A statement not true would be that vision improves with age; typically, vision declines with age.What is an example of perceptual constancy?Perceiving an object as the same color or size despite changes in lighting or distance is an example of perceptual constancy.Which of the following is not a monocular cue for depth perception?Retinal disparity is not a monocular cue; it is a binocular cue.Which sense is most effective at achieving physical stimulation?Touch is the sense most directly associated with physical stimulation.What best explains afterimages in vision?Afterimages occur when photoreceptors continue to send signals after exposure to a strong stimulus has ended.Which visual field helps a driver maintain their path of travel?The central field of vision helps a driver maintain their path of travel.What are visuospatial skills?Visuospatial skills are the abilities to understand and remember the spatial relations among objects.What happens in the perception of brightness illusion?Brightness illusions occur when the perceived brightness of an object is affected by the surrounding context or lighting.Which type of image would a newborn most likely prefer to look at?Newborns are most likely to prefer high-contrast images, such as black and white patterns.What is true of a mental image?A mental image is a representation of sensory experiences in the mind without direct external input.What is the difference between echoic memory and iconic memory?Echoic memory is auditory sensory memory, while iconic memory is visual sensory memory.What is true concerning the sensory perception of blind children?Blind children often develop heightened abilities in their other senses to compensate for lack of vision.Which of the following is not an example of visual communication?Speaking is not an example of visual communication.What is true of color vision testing?Color vision testing assesses an individual's ability to distinguish between different colors.What is the process of using visual patterns to distinguish various types of information called?This process is known as visual discrimination.Imagery involves which senses?Imagery can involve any of the senses, including visual, auditory, and tactile.What is the definition of afterimages in psychology?Afterimages are visual sensations that persist after the original stimulus has been removed.What would damage to a small part of the occipital lobe most likely result in?Damage to a small part of the occipital lobe would most likely result in partial loss of vision or visual processing deficits.All of the information your brain receives is what?All of the information your brain receives is processed and interpreted to create perception.What is the recognition and interpretation of sensory data called?This process is called perception.What is the term for perceiving objects as unchanging even as illumination and retinal images change?This is known as perceptual constancy.What is an example of normal visual sensation in the absence of complete visual perception?An example is being able to detect light but not recognize objects, as in visual agnosia.What is the acuteness of visual receptors to different parts of the visible spectrum called?This is called spectral sensitivity.What might happen to a person with a damaged visual association area?A person with a damaged visual association area may have difficulty recognizing objects or faces.What is the term used to denote visual sensory memory that is retained for about one-quarter of a second?This is called iconic memory.What is an example of a feature detector in psychology?A feature detector is a neuron that responds to specific features, such as edges or lines, in the visual field.What is bottom-up processing in vision?Bottom-up processing is perception that starts with sensory input and builds up to the final perception.