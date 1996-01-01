What is Psychology? quiz #1 Flashcards
What is Psychology? quiz #1
Which of the following is not considered a component of health: spiritual, physical, mental, or beauty?Beauty is not considered a component of health; health typically includes spiritual, physical, and mental aspects.Why is psychology considered a social science?Psychology is considered a social science because it scientifically studies human behavior and mental processes, often focusing on how individuals interact within society.What is one way to distinguish between psychology and sociology?Psychology focuses on individual mind and behavior, while sociology studies groups, societies, and social behavior.When was psychology accepted as an academic discipline?Psychology became an academic discipline in the late 19th century.What is a key difference between psychology and sociology?Psychology studies individual thoughts and behaviors; sociology examines social groups and societal patterns.What is the best definition of behavior change?Behavior change refers to the modification of human actions, often as a result of learning, experience, or intervention.What is the term for being alert and mentally present for one's everyday activities?Being alert and mentally present is referred to as mindfulness.Which of the following is the best example of a habit?A habit is a behavior that is repeated regularly and tends to occur subconsciously.Which active listening strategy involves repeating back in your own words what you understood?Paraphrasing is the active listening strategy that involves repeating back in your own words what you understood.Which form of communication involves communicating with yourself?Intrapersonal communication is the form of communication that involves communicating with oneself.Which term refers to the way we see the world and make meaning of things?Perception refers to the way we see the world and make meaning of things.Is psychology a science?Yes, psychology is a science because it relies on empirical evidence and scientific methods to study the mind and behavior.Interpreting, understanding, and making sense of a message refers to which process?This process is called comprehension.Which type of message is most likely to avoid electronic miscommunication?Clear, concise, and direct messages are most likely to avoid electronic miscommunication.Narcotics Anonymous (NA) is an example of which type of group?Narcotics Anonymous is an example of a support group.Which of the following people is correctly matched to his contribution to psychology?René Descartes is known for philosophical dualism, and Thomas Hobbes for philosophical materialism.Which of the following is an objective statement?An objective statement is based on observable facts rather than personal feelings or opinions.What best describes the role of a theory in psychology?A theory in psychology provides a framework for understanding, predicting, and explaining behavior and mental processes.What makes psychology a science?Psychology is a science because it uses empirical evidence, scientific observation, and experimentation.Which phrase most accurately describes psychology?Psychology is the scientific study of the mind and behavior.What is a stereotype?A stereotype is a generalized belief or assumption about a group of people.According to psychologists, what is the scientific study of the mind and behavior called?The scientific study of the mind and behavior is called psychology.True or false: Inferencing involves making an assumption based on clues.True. Inferencing involves making an assumption based on clues.What is introspection?Introspection is the process of examining one's own thoughts and feelings.Which of these refers to the health of the mind?Mental health refers to the health of the mind.What definition of psychology fits the sentence: 'Our track team has a very successful psychology'?In this context, psychology refers to the collective mindset, motivation, and mental approach of the team.What do psychologists today believe about the hierarchy of human needs?Psychologists recognize that both innate factors and environmental influences are important in human development, including needs.What is the bio-psychological approach to dreams?The bio-psychological approach suggests that dreams are linked to physical and chemical changes in the brain.What is the term for a behavior?A behavior is any observable action made by a living organism.What is the primary difference between an expert and a nonexpert?An expert has extensive knowledge and experience in a particular field, while a nonexpert does not.What piece of information will provide the best clue to an adult's mental ability?Assessment of cognitive functions, such as memory, reasoning, and problem-solving, provides clues to mental ability.What is social control?Social control refers to the mechanisms society uses to regulate individual behavior and maintain order.What is sociology?Sociology is the scientific study of society, social relationships, and social behavior.What is the sociological imagination?The sociological imagination is the ability to see the connection between personal experiences and larger social forces.What is a stimulus?A stimulus is any event or object that elicits a response from an organism.What is psychology?Psychology is the scientific study of the mind and behavior.Why is psychology considered a science?Psychology is considered a science because it relies on empirical evidence and scientific methods.Which best describes abstinence?Abstinence is the practice of refraining from certain behaviors, often for health or moral reasons.Which aspect of Jason's life best indicates that he has good mental health?Good mental health is indicated by positive coping skills, emotional stability, and healthy relationships.¿Te gusta la psicología?La psicología es el estudio científico de la mente y el comportamiento.