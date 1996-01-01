What is Psychology? quiz #2 Flashcards
What is Psychology? quiz #2
Which of these is not important for positive mental health?Beauty is not considered important for positive mental health; mental, emotional, and social aspects are.Which of the following is true regarding the field of psychology?Psychology is a scientific discipline that studies the mind and behavior.How is psychology distinct from other social sciences?Psychology focuses on individual mental processes and behavior, while other social sciences study groups and societies.Which of the following is a good example of a true/false question?A true/false question asks whether a statement is correct, such as 'Psychology is the study of behavior.'Why is the study of psychology empirical?Psychology is empirical because it relies on observation and experimentation to gather evidence.Where does the science of psychology rank as a hub science?Psychology is considered a hub science because it connects with many other scientific disciplines.Which of the following statements about one's self-concept are true?Self-concept refers to an individual's perception and evaluation of themselves.What percentage of U.S. adults receives professional mental health care each year?The specific percentage is not provided in the materials.Which of the following would not be considered human phenomena?Non-human phenomena, such as geological events, are not considered human phenomena.What is the primary difference between the conscious and unconscious mind?The conscious mind involves awareness of thoughts and surroundings; the unconscious mind consists of processes outside of awareness.How is the term deviance defined?Deviance refers to behavior that violates social norms.What is an empirically derived test in psychology?An empirically derived test is developed using scientific observation and data to measure psychological traits.What do psychologists study?Psychologists study the mind, behavior, and mental processes.What are cognitive groupings of similar objects, events, people, or ideas called?These groupings are called concepts.What is one similarity between different types of psychologists?Both types of psychologists use scientific methods to study behavior and mental processes.What is the way people understand and make sense of others and themselves called?This is called social cognition.Which of the following is not commonly studied in psychology?Non-human phenomena, such as geological events, are not commonly studied in psychology.What is the scientific study of behavior and mental processes called?The scientific study of behavior and mental processes is called psychology.What does recall mean in psychology?Recall is the ability to retrieve information from memory without cues.What is validity in psychology?Validity refers to the extent to which a test measures what it claims to measure.What does it mean to understand ideas expressed in words?This refers to verbal comprehension.What does psychology study regarding people's thoughts, feelings, and actions?Psychology studies how people's thoughts, feelings, and actions are affected by others.What does the medical term psychiatry literally mean?Psychiatry literally means the medical study and treatment of mental disorders.Values are to __________ as norms are to __________.Values are to beliefs as norms are to expected behaviors.What is crystallized intelligence?Crystallized intelligence is the ability to use learned knowledge and experience.What is a norm in psychology?A norm is a standard or rule for behavior within a group or society.What does plasticity refer to in psychology?Plasticity refers to the brain's ability to change and adapt as a result of experience.What is the normal curve in psychology?The normal curve is a bell-shaped distribution that shows how traits are spread in a population.What is the id in psychology?The id is the part of the mind that contains basic instincts and drives, according to Freud.Consciousness is to unconsciousness as ________ is to ________.Consciousness is to awareness as unconsciousness is to lack of awareness.Which concept, now a theory, can both predict and explain behavior?A psychological theory can both predict and explain behavior.What is the Flynn effect?The Flynn effect refers to the observed rise in average intelligence test scores over time.What is positive psychology?Positive psychology is the study of strengths and factors that contribute to human well-being and happiness.What is a prototype in psychology?A prototype is the best or most typical example of a concept.What is familiar language known as?Familiar language is known as colloquial language.What refers to global evaluations of the self?Self-esteem refers to global evaluations of the self.What is the vestibular sense?The vestibular sense is the sense of balance and spatial orientation.What does ACH stand for in psychology?ACH stands for acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter involved in learning and memory.When is an explanation considered rational?An explanation is rational if it is based on logical reasoning and evidence.What is introspection in psychology?Introspection is the examination of one's own thoughts and feelings.