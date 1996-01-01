Skip to main content
What is Psychology? quiz #2 Flashcards

What is Psychology? quiz #2
  • Which of these is not important for positive mental health?
    Beauty is not considered important for positive mental health; mental, emotional, and social aspects are.
  • Which of the following is true regarding the field of psychology?
    Psychology is a scientific discipline that studies the mind and behavior.
  • How is psychology distinct from other social sciences?
    Psychology focuses on individual mental processes and behavior, while other social sciences study groups and societies.
  • Which of the following is a good example of a true/false question?
    A true/false question asks whether a statement is correct, such as 'Psychology is the study of behavior.'
  • Why is the study of psychology empirical?
    Psychology is empirical because it relies on observation and experimentation to gather evidence.
  • Where does the science of psychology rank as a hub science?
    Psychology is considered a hub science because it connects with many other scientific disciplines.
  • Which of the following statements about one's self-concept are true?
    Self-concept refers to an individual's perception and evaluation of themselves.
  • What percentage of U.S. adults receives professional mental health care each year?
    The specific percentage is not provided in the materials.
  • Which of the following would not be considered human phenomena?
    Non-human phenomena, such as geological events, are not considered human phenomena.
  • What is the primary difference between the conscious and unconscious mind?
    The conscious mind involves awareness of thoughts and surroundings; the unconscious mind consists of processes outside of awareness.
  • How is the term deviance defined?
    Deviance refers to behavior that violates social norms.
  • What is an empirically derived test in psychology?
    An empirically derived test is developed using scientific observation and data to measure psychological traits.
  • What do psychologists study?
    Psychologists study the mind, behavior, and mental processes.
  • What are cognitive groupings of similar objects, events, people, or ideas called?
    These groupings are called concepts.
  • What is one similarity between different types of psychologists?
    Both types of psychologists use scientific methods to study behavior and mental processes.
  • What is the way people understand and make sense of others and themselves called?
    This is called social cognition.
  • Which of the following is not commonly studied in psychology?
    Non-human phenomena, such as geological events, are not commonly studied in psychology.
  • What is the scientific study of behavior and mental processes called?
    The scientific study of behavior and mental processes is called psychology.
  • What does recall mean in psychology?
    Recall is the ability to retrieve information from memory without cues.
  • What is validity in psychology?
    Validity refers to the extent to which a test measures what it claims to measure.
  • What does it mean to understand ideas expressed in words?
    This refers to verbal comprehension.
  • What does psychology study regarding people's thoughts, feelings, and actions?
    Psychology studies how people's thoughts, feelings, and actions are affected by others.
  • What does the medical term psychiatry literally mean?
    Psychiatry literally means the medical study and treatment of mental disorders.
  • Values are to __________ as norms are to __________.
    Values are to beliefs as norms are to expected behaviors.
  • What is crystallized intelligence?
    Crystallized intelligence is the ability to use learned knowledge and experience.
  • What is a norm in psychology?
    A norm is a standard or rule for behavior within a group or society.
  • What does plasticity refer to in psychology?
    Plasticity refers to the brain's ability to change and adapt as a result of experience.
  • What is the normal curve in psychology?
    The normal curve is a bell-shaped distribution that shows how traits are spread in a population.
  • What is the id in psychology?
    The id is the part of the mind that contains basic instincts and drives, according to Freud.
  • Consciousness is to unconsciousness as ________ is to ________.
    Consciousness is to awareness as unconsciousness is to lack of awareness.
  • Which concept, now a theory, can both predict and explain behavior?
    A psychological theory can both predict and explain behavior.
  • What is the Flynn effect?
    The Flynn effect refers to the observed rise in average intelligence test scores over time.
  • What is positive psychology?
    Positive psychology is the study of strengths and factors that contribute to human well-being and happiness.
  • What is a prototype in psychology?
    A prototype is the best or most typical example of a concept.
  • What is familiar language known as?
    Familiar language is known as colloquial language.
  • What refers to global evaluations of the self?
    Self-esteem refers to global evaluations of the self.
  • What is the vestibular sense?
    The vestibular sense is the sense of balance and spatial orientation.
  • What does ACH stand for in psychology?
    ACH stands for acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter involved in learning and memory.
  • When is an explanation considered rational?
    An explanation is rational if it is based on logical reasoning and evidence.
  • What is introspection in psychology?
    Introspection is the examination of one's own thoughts and feelings.