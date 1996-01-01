Skip to main content
What is Psychology? quiz #3 Flashcards

What is Psychology? quiz #3
  • What are the main topics covered in AP Psychology Unit 1?
    AP Psychology Unit 1 covers the history, approaches, and research methods of psychology.
  • What is wellness?
    Wellness is the effort to maintain all components of health—mental, emotional, social, and spiritual—at their best possible levels.
  • What is altruism?
    Altruism is selfless concern for the well-being of others.
  • What does psychology study as a social science?
    Psychology studies human society and social behavior as a social science.
  • What is generally defined as the science of human behavior?
    Psychology is generally defined as the science of human behavior.
  • What is meritocracy?
    Meritocracy is a system in which advancement is based on individual ability or achievement.
  • What is source amnesia?
    Source amnesia is the inability to remember where, when, or how one acquired information.
  • What is a visible action called?
    A visible action is called a behavior.
  • What is an example of a soft skill?
    Communication is an example of a soft skill.
  • Why are young people targeted by the cigarette and vaping industries?
    Young people are targeted as potential new customers.
  • What are encyclopedias, yearbooks, biographical aids, and quotation books examples of?
    They are examples of reference materials.
  • What has factor analysis been used to identify in psychology?
    Factor analysis has been used to identify basic dimensions of psychological traits.
  • What do your thoughts, behaviors, and emotions represent?
    They represent aspects of your mind and behavior studied in psychology.
  • What is a lens in psychology?
    A lens is a perspective or way of viewing psychological phenomena.
  • What is a schema in psychology?
    A schema is a mental framework for organizing and interpreting information.
  • What is grammar in psychology?
    Grammar refers to the rules for structuring language.
  • What is verstehen?
    Verstehen is understanding social behavior from the perspective of those engaged in it.
  • What does psychology refer to?
    Psychology refers to the scientific study of the mind and behavior.
  • What is a systematic approach to understanding behavior of social importance called?
    This is called applied psychology.
  • What is inattentional blindness?
    Inattentional blindness is failing to notice a stimulus because attention is focused elsewhere.
  • What is framing in psychology?
    Framing is the way information is presented, which influences perception and decision-making.
  • What does industrial–organizational psychology study?
    Industrial–organizational psychology studies behavior in workplace settings.
  • What is validity in psychology?
    Validity is the extent to which a test measures what it is intended to measure.
  • What is an archetype in psychology?
    An archetype is a universal, symbolic image or pattern found across cultures.
  • What is frequency theory in psychology?
    Frequency theory explains how the frequency of nerve impulses relates to the perception of pitch.
  • What is a platonic friendship?
    A platonic friendship is a non-romantic relationship between people.
  • How does your learning style impact memory?
    Your learning style affects how you encode, store, and retrieve information.
  • What is a dependent variable in psychology?
    A dependent variable is the outcome measured in an experiment.
  • What is a mental set in psychology?
    A mental set is a tendency to approach problems in a particular way.
  • What is recall in psychology?
    Recall is retrieving information from memory without cues.
  • What is intelligence quotient (IQ)?
    Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a score derived from standardized tests to measure intelligence.
  • What do psychologists scientifically study?
    Psychologists scientifically study behavior and mental processes.
  • What is place theory in psychology?
    Place theory explains how different frequencies are perceived at different places on the cochlea.
  • What are characteristics of good mental/emotional health?
    Characteristics include emotional stability, resilience, positive relationships, and effective coping skills.
  • What is change blindness?
    Change blindness is failing to notice changes in the environment.
  • What are values or standards that direct the way individuals interact with others called?
    These are called social values or norms.
  • Are fingerprints class or individual evidence?
    Fingerprints are considered individual evidence.
  • What is amplitude in psychology?
    Amplitude refers to the height of a wave, which affects the intensity of a stimulus.
  • What is conservation in psychology?
    Conservation is the understanding that quantity remains the same despite changes in shape or appearance.
  • What is the method of loci?
    The method of loci is a mnemonic technique that uses spatial memory to organize information.