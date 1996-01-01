What is Psychology? quiz #3 Flashcards
What are the main topics covered in AP Psychology Unit 1?AP Psychology Unit 1 covers the history, approaches, and research methods of psychology.What is wellness?Wellness is the effort to maintain all components of health—mental, emotional, social, and spiritual—at their best possible levels.What is altruism?Altruism is selfless concern for the well-being of others.What does psychology study as a social science?Psychology studies human society and social behavior as a social science.What is generally defined as the science of human behavior?Psychology is generally defined as the science of human behavior.What is meritocracy?Meritocracy is a system in which advancement is based on individual ability or achievement.What is source amnesia?Source amnesia is the inability to remember where, when, or how one acquired information.What is a visible action called?A visible action is called a behavior.What is an example of a soft skill?Communication is an example of a soft skill.Why are young people targeted by the cigarette and vaping industries?Young people are targeted as potential new customers.What are encyclopedias, yearbooks, biographical aids, and quotation books examples of?They are examples of reference materials.What has factor analysis been used to identify in psychology?Factor analysis has been used to identify basic dimensions of psychological traits.What do your thoughts, behaviors, and emotions represent?They represent aspects of your mind and behavior studied in psychology.What is a lens in psychology?A lens is a perspective or way of viewing psychological phenomena.What is a schema in psychology?A schema is a mental framework for organizing and interpreting information.What is grammar in psychology?Grammar refers to the rules for structuring language.What is verstehen?Verstehen is understanding social behavior from the perspective of those engaged in it.What does psychology refer to?Psychology refers to the scientific study of the mind and behavior.What is a systematic approach to understanding behavior of social importance called?This is called applied psychology.What is inattentional blindness?Inattentional blindness is failing to notice a stimulus because attention is focused elsewhere.What is framing in psychology?Framing is the way information is presented, which influences perception and decision-making.What does industrial–organizational psychology study?Industrial–organizational psychology studies behavior in workplace settings.What is validity in psychology?Validity is the extent to which a test measures what it is intended to measure.What is an archetype in psychology?An archetype is a universal, symbolic image or pattern found across cultures.What is frequency theory in psychology?Frequency theory explains how the frequency of nerve impulses relates to the perception of pitch.What is a platonic friendship?A platonic friendship is a non-romantic relationship between people.How does your learning style impact memory?Your learning style affects how you encode, store, and retrieve information.What is a dependent variable in psychology?A dependent variable is the outcome measured in an experiment.What is a mental set in psychology?A mental set is a tendency to approach problems in a particular way.What is recall in psychology?Recall is retrieving information from memory without cues.What is intelligence quotient (IQ)?Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a score derived from standardized tests to measure intelligence.What do psychologists scientifically study?Psychologists scientifically study behavior and mental processes.What is place theory in psychology?Place theory explains how different frequencies are perceived at different places on the cochlea.What are characteristics of good mental/emotional health?Characteristics include emotional stability, resilience, positive relationships, and effective coping skills.What is change blindness?Change blindness is failing to notice changes in the environment.What are values or standards that direct the way individuals interact with others called?These are called social values or norms.Are fingerprints class or individual evidence?Fingerprints are considered individual evidence.What is amplitude in psychology?Amplitude refers to the height of a wave, which affects the intensity of a stimulus.What is conservation in psychology?Conservation is the understanding that quantity remains the same despite changes in shape or appearance.What is the method of loci?The method of loci is a mnemonic technique that uses spatial memory to organize information.