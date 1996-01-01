Skip to main content
What is Psychology? quiz #4 Flashcards

What is Psychology? quiz #4
  • What is recognition in psychology?
    Recognition is identifying previously learned information when presented with it.
  • What is theory of mind?
    Theory of mind is the ability to understand that others have thoughts and feelings different from one's own.
  • What does psychology study regarding how people think about, influence, and relate to others?
    Psychology studies social cognition, influence, and relationships.
  • What is self-concept?
    Self-concept is an individual's perception and evaluation of themselves.
  • What is insight in psychology?
    Insight is the sudden realization of a solution to a problem.
  • What is reliability in psychology?
    Reliability is the consistency of a test or measurement.
  • What is effortful processing?
    Effortful processing is encoding information through conscious attention and effort.
  • What is job satisfaction?
    Job satisfaction is the extent to which one feels positive or negative about aspects of their work.
  • What is a pleasurable activity engaged in for its own sake called?
    Such an activity is called intrinsic motivation.
  • What is the vestibular sense?
    The vestibular sense is the sense of balance and spatial orientation.
  • What is opponent process theory?
    Opponent process theory explains how opposing processes regulate emotions and color vision.
  • What is overlearning?
    Overlearning is practicing beyond initial mastery to improve retention.
  • What is a threshold in psychology?
    A threshold is the minimum stimulus intensity required to produce a response.
  • What is Weber's law?
    Weber's law states that the just noticeable difference is a constant proportion of the original stimulus.
  • What is a stereotype in psychology?
    A stereotype is a generalized belief about a group of people.
  • What is a self-fulfilling prophecy?
    A self-fulfilling prophecy is a prediction that causes itself to become true.
  • What is closure in psychology?
    Closure is the tendency to perceive incomplete figures as complete.
  • What term encompasses mental, emotional, social, and spiritual dimensions of health?
    Wellness encompasses mental, emotional, social, and spiritual dimensions of health.
  • What is an aptitude test?
    An aptitude test measures potential to learn or perform in a specific area.
  • What is xenophobia?
    Xenophobia is the fear or dislike of people from other countries.
  • Psilocybin is a type of which drug: stimulant, narcotic, hallucinogen, or inhalant?
    Psilocybin is a type of hallucinogen.
  • What is plutophobia?
    Plutophobia is the fear of wealth.
  • What does effective communication consist of?
    Effective communication consists of clear, concise, and respectful exchange of information.
  • What does the 16 personalities test best reveal?
    The 16 personalities test reveals aspects of personality type.
  • Who is considered an expert?
    An expert is someone with extensive knowledge and experience in a particular field.
  • Was Mamie Clark the first woman to receive a doctorate in psychology in the United States?
    No, the first woman to earn a PhD in psychology in the United States was Margaret Floy Washburn.
  • What is the field of psychology essentially about?
    Psychology is essentially about understanding the mind and behavior.
  • What is focusing conscious awareness on a particular stimulus called?
    This is called attention.
  • Which of these can best help you understand yourself?
    Self-reflection and psychological assessment can help you understand yourself.
  • In the context of Freud's levels of consciousness, what role does the preconscious play?
    The preconscious contains thoughts and memories not currently in awareness but accessible.
  • Which of the following actions is a behavior?
    Any observable action, such as walking or talking, is a behavior.
  • What would be characteristic of objectivity?
    Objectivity involves unbiased observation and analysis.
  • What are advantages of a strong culture?
    Advantages include shared values, clear expectations, and cohesive behavior.
  • What is the basic principle of equity theory?
    Employees try to maintain fairness between their inputs and outcomes compared to others.
  • Why may a single-sentence definition of psychology be misleading?
    Because psychology is a broad field with many subfields and approaches.
  • What is the state of having complete understanding and knowledge of a subject or situation called?
    This state is called mastery.
  • According to psychology, what is a behavior?
    A behavior is any observable action made by a living organism.
  • In the definition of psychology, what does the term 'behavior' mean?
    Behavior refers to observable actions of humans and animals.
  • Is thought the process of interpreting and understanding one's environment?
    Yes, thought involves interpreting and understanding one's environment.
  • Who was the first woman to earn a PhD in psychology?
    Margaret Floy Washburn was the first woman to earn a PhD in psychology.