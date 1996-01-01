What is Psychology? quiz #4 Flashcards
What is recognition in psychology?Recognition is identifying previously learned information when presented with it.What is theory of mind?Theory of mind is the ability to understand that others have thoughts and feelings different from one's own.What does psychology study regarding how people think about, influence, and relate to others?Psychology studies social cognition, influence, and relationships.What is self-concept?Self-concept is an individual's perception and evaluation of themselves.What is insight in psychology?Insight is the sudden realization of a solution to a problem.What is reliability in psychology?Reliability is the consistency of a test or measurement.What is effortful processing?Effortful processing is encoding information through conscious attention and effort.What is job satisfaction?Job satisfaction is the extent to which one feels positive or negative about aspects of their work.What is a pleasurable activity engaged in for its own sake called?Such an activity is called intrinsic motivation.What is the vestibular sense?The vestibular sense is the sense of balance and spatial orientation.What is opponent process theory?Opponent process theory explains how opposing processes regulate emotions and color vision.What is overlearning?Overlearning is practicing beyond initial mastery to improve retention.What is a threshold in psychology?A threshold is the minimum stimulus intensity required to produce a response.What is Weber's law?Weber's law states that the just noticeable difference is a constant proportion of the original stimulus.What is a stereotype in psychology?A stereotype is a generalized belief about a group of people.What is a self-fulfilling prophecy?A self-fulfilling prophecy is a prediction that causes itself to become true.What is closure in psychology?Closure is the tendency to perceive incomplete figures as complete.What term encompasses mental, emotional, social, and spiritual dimensions of health?Wellness encompasses mental, emotional, social, and spiritual dimensions of health.What is an aptitude test?An aptitude test measures potential to learn or perform in a specific area.What is xenophobia?Xenophobia is the fear or dislike of people from other countries.Psilocybin is a type of which drug: stimulant, narcotic, hallucinogen, or inhalant?Psilocybin is a type of hallucinogen.What is plutophobia?Plutophobia is the fear of wealth.What does effective communication consist of?Effective communication consists of clear, concise, and respectful exchange of information.What does the 16 personalities test best reveal?The 16 personalities test reveals aspects of personality type.Who is considered an expert?An expert is someone with extensive knowledge and experience in a particular field.Was Mamie Clark the first woman to receive a doctorate in psychology in the United States?No, the first woman to earn a PhD in psychology in the United States was Margaret Floy Washburn.What is the field of psychology essentially about?Psychology is essentially about understanding the mind and behavior.What is focusing conscious awareness on a particular stimulus called?This is called attention.Which of these can best help you understand yourself?Self-reflection and psychological assessment can help you understand yourself.In the context of Freud's levels of consciousness, what role does the preconscious play?The preconscious contains thoughts and memories not currently in awareness but accessible.Which of the following actions is a behavior?Any observable action, such as walking or talking, is a behavior.What would be characteristic of objectivity?Objectivity involves unbiased observation and analysis.What are advantages of a strong culture?Advantages include shared values, clear expectations, and cohesive behavior.What is the basic principle of equity theory?Employees try to maintain fairness between their inputs and outcomes compared to others.Why may a single-sentence definition of psychology be misleading?Because psychology is a broad field with many subfields and approaches.What is the state of having complete understanding and knowledge of a subject or situation called?This state is called mastery.According to psychology, what is a behavior?A behavior is any observable action made by a living organism.In the definition of psychology, what does the term 'behavior' mean?Behavior refers to observable actions of humans and animals.Is thought the process of interpreting and understanding one's environment?Yes, thought involves interpreting and understanding one's environment.Who was the first woman to earn a PhD in psychology?Margaret Floy Washburn was the first woman to earn a PhD in psychology.