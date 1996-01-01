What is Psychology? quiz #5 Flashcards
What is Psychology? quiz #5
Food, water, shelter, and warmth represent which needs in Maslow's hierarchy?They represent physiological needs.Which symptom is characteristic of someone on a hallucinogenic drug?Hallucinations are characteristic of someone on a hallucinogenic drug.What is acquiring knowledge and skills through experience called?This is called learning.What are the two main domains of psychology discussed in the video?The two main domains are research and clinical practice. These domains inform and complement each other in the field.What does the phrase 'it depends' signify in psychological research?'It depends' reflects the complexity and variability of human behavior. Psychologists use it to avoid making inaccurate or overly definitive statements.How does modern psychology gather evidence to support its findings?Modern psychology relies on empirical evidence. This evidence is gathered through scientific observation and experimentation.What is philosophical dualism and who proposed it?Philosophical dualism is the idea that the mind and body are different entities. It was proposed by Rene Descartes.According to philosophical materialism, what is the relationship between the mind and the brain?Philosophical materialism states that the mind and body are the same. The mind is what the brain does, with mental events corresponding to physical or chemical changes in the brain.What is John Locke's view on how humans acquire knowledge?John Locke believed in philosophical empiricism, which states that all knowledge is acquired through experience. He described humans as being born as blank slates.How do modern psychologists view the nature versus nurture debate?Modern psychologists recognize that both innate factors and environmental influences are important. They no longer see the debate as an either/or issue.