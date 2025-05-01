Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Can variance ever be negative in statistics? No, variance cannot be negative. Variance is defined as the average of the squared deviations from the mean, and since squares of real numbers are always non-negative, variance is always zero or positive.

What point estimate is used when constructing a confidence interval for population variance? The sample variance is used as the point estimate. It represents our best guess for the population variance.

Why is the chi-square distribution used instead of the normal or t-distribution for variance confidence intervals? The chi-square distribution is used because variance is a squared quantity and its sampling distribution is not symmetric. This makes the chi-square distribution appropriate for constructing confidence intervals for variance.

How do you determine the degrees of freedom when building a confidence interval for variance? Degrees of freedom are calculated as n minus 1, where n is the sample size. This value is used to look up critical values in the chi-square table.

What are the two critical values needed from the chi-square distribution to construct a confidence interval for variance? You need the right critical value (χr²) and the left critical value (χl²). These are found using the areas α/2 and 1-α/2, respectively.

How do you find the values of α and α/2 when given a confidence level for a variance interval? α is found by subtracting the confidence level from 1, and α/2 is half of α. For example, with a 90% confidence level, α is 0.1 and α/2 is 0.05.