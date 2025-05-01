1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
You collect the test scores of every other student in a class. Is this data set a population or sample?1044views44rank3comments
A report shows the amount (in dollars) spent by each customer in a grocery store. Is this data set a population or sample?897views44rank
46.5% of all registered voters in a country are registered democrats. Is this a parameter or a statistic?879views55rank
A survey of 40 gym members from a large gym finds an average work out duration is 52 minutes. Is this a parameter or a statistic?819views43rank
Body Temperatures Listed below are body temperatures from six different subjects measured at two different times in a day (from Data Set 5 “Body Temperatures” in Appendix B).
a. Are the two sets of data independent or dependent? Explain.
Computer Virus In an AOL survey of Internet users, this question was posted online: “Have you ever been hit by a computer virus?” Among the 170,063 responses, 63% answered “yes.” What term is used to describe this type of survey in which the people surveyed consist of those who chose to respond? What is wrong with this type of sampling method?86views
Reported Versus Measured In a survey of 1046 adults conducted by Bradley Corporation, subjects were asked how often they wash their hands when using a public restroom, and 70% of the respondents said “always.”
a) Identify the sample and the population.84views
In Exercises 5–8, determine whether the given source has the potential to create a bias in a statistical study.
AAA The American Automobile Association (AAA) is a not-for-profit federation of motor clubs that provides automotive and travel services. AAA conducts a survey of its members about their use of public transportation versus private automobiles.90views