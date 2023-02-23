A vision for the future of learning and the future of Pearson

Explore the new Pearson plc website

Go to the site

Learners

Find everything you need to help you with your studies and in the format you want

Shop for students

Educators

Whether planning a lesson or training staff, we have the material to help you

Discover teaching material

Practitioners

From clinical diagnostics to professional assessment and admission testing, find what you need

Shop assessments

We are Pearson

As the world’s leading learning company, we help people everywhere unlock their potential

Come meet us

Providing online education

Our online private school empowers K-12 students worldwide to achieve academic excellence

Pearson Online Academy

Learning. For life.

Digital-first, consumer-centred – everything we do is designed to meet learner’s rapidly-changing needs

Explore our approach

Invest in helping people achieve their potential

We are perfectly positioned to return to growth by unlocking opportunities in the global learning market

View investor content

“The analytics that Revel provides gets me excited. I want to know what my students struggle with because that guides how I teach them.”

— Manda Williamson, Associate Professor at University of Nebraska Lincoln.

Join our team

Help us build the future of learning where everyone – including you – can unlock skills and grab opportunities

Find your fit